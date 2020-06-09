Steve Howe shares his new solo single The Headlands

Steve Howe has released his new solo single The Headlands.

The instrumental is the first material taken from the Yes guitarist’s upcoming album Love Is, which is set to arrive on July 31 through BMG Records – Howe's first solo album since 2011’s Time.

Speaking about the album, which will feature five instrumentals and five vocal tracks, Howe said: “I called the album Love Is because it hints at the central idea that that love is important but also love of the universe and the ecology of the world is very important.

“Alexander Humboldt went around the world and recognised we are destroying the planet but that was 200 years ago!

“We are still destroying the planet and, I suppose, my songs show the yearning I have for the love of nature and how beauty, art and music all stem from nature. There is a theme about those things, love, beauty, ecology, nature and wonderful people."

Love Is sees Howe on lead vocals, along with electric, acoustic and steel guitars, keyboards, percussion and bass on the instrumentals, while Yes singer Jon Davison provides vocal harmonies and bass on the vocal tracks. The album also features Dylan Howe on drums.

Howe explains: “I invited Jon to sing harmonies with me and add bass on the songs. If he was singing, I thought: ‘Why doesn’t he play bass as well?’ It turned out nice.

“He’s been with Yes for seven or eight years and he’s a great guy, great performer and a great interpreter of Yes songs.

“I’ve been singing for years, mainly in harmony but I’ve sung lead on lots of my own albums before and I feel that as I’ve got older, I’ve got a grip on that and, hopefully, it’s improved over the years.”

Love Is will be released on CD with gatefold sleeve containing a 12-page booklet, heavyweight vinyl and on digital and streaming platforms.

1. Fulcrum (Instrumental)

2. See Me Through

3. Beyond The Call (Instrumental)

4. Love Is A River

5. Sound Picture (Instrumental)

6. It Ain't Easy

7. Pause For Thought (Instrumental)

8. Imagination

9. The Headlands (Instrumental)

10. On The Balcony