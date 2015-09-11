Hillage to launch 1977 live album

Steve Hillage’s live recording from Madison Square Garden in 1977 will be released for the first time next week.

The Gong and System 7 pioneer will launch the eight-track title via Cleopatra Records on CD and vinyl.

It also includes studio recordings with Rick Wakeman and Star Trek icon William Shatner.

Hillage, who says he’d been waiting for the right moment to release the recording, reports: “Madison Square Garden in New York is a major venue – it was a fantastic honour to play there. We were playing to audiences who mostly didn’t know our music too well, so we just let rip and went for it. The band was really firing.”

He adds: “Todd Rundgren came to the show and I’m pretty sure he joined our sound engineer at the mixing desk and added some extra harmonizer drum effects to It’s All Too Much. It certainly sounds like that on the recording.”

Live In Madison Square Garden 1977 is available for pre-order on CD and vinyl.

Tracklist

The Salmon Song

Hurdy Gurdy Glissando

Hurdy Gurdy Man

Lunar Musick Suite

Meditation Of The Dragon

It’s All Too Much

Are We To Believe? – with Rick Wakeman

Rocket Man – with William Shatner

