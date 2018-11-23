Steve Harley announces UK acoustic tour

Steve Harley has announced a 31-date UK acoustic tour for 2019.

He’ll be joined on the road by his Cockney Rebel bandmates Barry Wickens and James Lascelles, with the shows kicking off in Holborn on February 16 and wrapping up with a performance on the Isle Of Wight on April 27.

The set will feature tracks including Mr Soft, Judy Teen, Mr Raffles, Sebastian, and of course, Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me).

Harley says: “Playing the songs in an acoustic format gives me time and space to enjoy every second – and we improvise, which is always a big excitement for any musician.

“We can loosen off the arrangements and really explore. It gets pretty exciting during the acoustic sets.”

Find a full list of the tour dates below.

Steve Harley 2019 UK acoustic tour

Feb 16: Holborn Pizza Express

Feb 17: Holborn Pizza Express

Feb 21: Stockton ARC

Feb 22: Whitley Bay Playhouse

Feb 23: Leeds City Varieties

Feb 24: Pocklington Arts Centre

Feb 28: Milton Keynes Stables

Mar 01: Nottingham Lowdham

Mar 02: Liverpool Epstein

Mar 03: Salford Lowry

Mar 07: Basingstoke Haymarket

Mar 08: Harpenden Public Halls

Mar 09: Corby Cube

Mar 10: Torrington Plough Arts Centre

Mar 14: Bury St Edmunds Apex

Mar 15: Herne Bay King’s Hall

Mar 16: Dartford Mick Jagger Centre

Mar 27: Worthing Pavilion

Mar 28: Exeter Phoenix

Mar 29: Worcester Huntingdon Hall

Mar 30: Morecambe Platform

Apr 04: Lytham St Anne’s Lowther Pavilion

Apr 05: Hull Minster

Apr 06: Greenock Albany

Apr 07: Greenock Albany

Apr 11: Holborn Pizza Express

Apr 12: Holborn Pizza Express

Apr 13: Holborn Pizza Express

Apr 19: Cardiff Acapela

Apr 20: Cardiff Acapela

Apr 27: Isle Of Wight Shanklin Theatre