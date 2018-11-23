Steve Harley announces UK acoustic tour

Steve Harley has announced a 31-date UK acoustic tour for 2019.
He’ll be joined on the road by his Cockney Rebel bandmates Barry Wickens and James Lascelles, with the shows kicking off in Holborn on February 16 and wrapping up with a performance on the Isle Of Wight on April 27.
The set will feature tracks including Mr Soft, Judy Teen, Mr Raffles, Sebastian, and of course, Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me).
Harley says: “Playing the songs in an acoustic format gives me time and space to enjoy every second – and we improvise, which is always a big excitement for any musician.
“We can loosen off the arrangements and really explore. It gets pretty exciting during the acoustic sets.”
Find a full list of the tour dates below.
Steve Harley 2019 UK acoustic tour
Feb 16: Holborn Pizza Express
Feb 17: Holborn Pizza Express
Feb 21: Stockton ARC
Feb 22: Whitley Bay Playhouse
Feb 23: Leeds City Varieties
Feb 24: Pocklington Arts Centre
Feb 28: Milton Keynes Stables
Mar 01: Nottingham Lowdham
Mar 02: Liverpool Epstein
Mar 03: Salford Lowry
Mar 07: Basingstoke Haymarket
Mar 08: Harpenden Public Halls
Mar 09: Corby Cube
Mar 10: Torrington Plough Arts Centre
Mar 14: Bury St Edmunds Apex
Mar 15: Herne Bay King’s Hall
Mar 16: Dartford Mick Jagger Centre
Mar 27: Worthing Pavilion
Mar 28: Exeter Phoenix
Mar 29: Worcester Huntingdon Hall
Mar 30: Morecambe Platform
Apr 04: Lytham St Anne’s Lowther Pavilion
Apr 05: Hull Minster
Apr 06: Greenock Albany
Apr 07: Greenock Albany
Apr 11: Holborn Pizza Express
Apr 12: Holborn Pizza Express
Apr 13: Holborn Pizza Express
Apr 19: Cardiff Acapela
Apr 20: Cardiff Acapela
Apr 27: Isle Of Wight Shanklin Theatre