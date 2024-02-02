Steve Hackett's on the front cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now

Steve Hackett graces the cover of the new issue of Prog, issue 147, which is on sale now!

We explore Steve's excellent new album, The Circus And The Nightwhale, being cited as one of his best ever, and discuss his return to a full-blown concept album. With that in mind, we also tell the story of Steve's debut solo album, 1975's The Voyage Of The Acolyte in what is a real MUST HAVE for prog fans.

Not only that, but Family tell the story of 1972’s Bandstand album, Steven Wilson and Tim Bowness look back on the early days of No-Man, Opeth tell us all about the making of Damnation, Trevor Horn brings us great prog stories from his career, Pallas reveal the machinations of new album The Messenger and Brian Auger looks back on a fascinating career in music, while The Orb and David Gilmour, Caligula's Horse, Jo Quail and Pattern-Seeking Animals bring us up to speed with their latest releases.

Plus there's the results of the 2023 Prog Magazine Readers' Poll. What progged your world last year? All this, plus four unique Steve Hackett postcards and an excellent free 25-track sampler from Bella Union Records with music from Philip Selway, Explosions In The Sky, AA Williams, Mercury Rev and more.

Also in Prog 147...

Readers' Poll - the very best in prog from 2023 according to Prog magazine readers.

Opeth - Mikael Åkerfeldt tells the story of the Mellotron-soaked Damnation album.

No-Man - Steven Wilson and Tim Bowness look back over the art-rockers’ early days.

Jo Quail - prog’s premiere cellist discusses her two new and very different EPs.

Trevor Horn - the producer and musician shares prog stories from his illustrious career.

Pallas - 80s proggers talk their shock reunion with singer Alan Reed and new album The Messenger.

Caligula's Horse - the Australian prog rockers go dark on latest album Charcoal Grace.

Family - Roger Chapman and John ‘Poli’ Palmer recall the making of 1972’s Bandstand.

Pattern-Seeking Animals - keyboard player, writer and producer John Boegehold on why it’s time for a change.

The Orb & David Gilmour - Youth discusses remixing the Metallic Spheres album and his ideas to make it a live spectacle.

Glass Hammer - Steve Babb discusses the band’s latest concept album and line-up changes.

Brian Auger - keyboard veteran Brian Auger looks back on working with Steampacket, Trinity, Oblivion Express and more.

Jonathan Wilson - solo artist and Roger Waters musician Jonathan Wilson tells us about his prog world full of Robert Wyatt, Roy Harper and Deep Forest.

Plus new and reissue reviews of Steve Hackett, Rick Wakeman, The Pineapple Thief, Von Hertzen Brothers, Big Big Train, IQ, Procol Harum, Colosseum, Midas Fall, Richard Wileman and more…

This month we attended Prog The Forest and saw gigs by IQ, Geddy Lee, Wilson and Wakeman, Lazuli and Green Lung, to name but a few.

