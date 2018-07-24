Steve Hackett to release the collection Broken Skies: Outspread Wings (1984 - 2006)

Steve Hackett has announced that he’ll release a collection of his work titled Broken Skies: Outspread Wings (1984 - 2006) on October 5.

The art book will include remastered versions of the albums Till We Have Faces, Guitar Noir, Darktown, Feedback 86, To Watch The Storms and Wild Orchids, alongside bonus material.

The package will also include two DVDs featuring 5.1 mixes, live rarities, and the Somewhere In South America live set which was captured in Buenos Aires.

The cover features brand new artwork from Roger Dean and the collection will come with a 60-page book, complete with liner notes, rare photos, lyrics and more.

Hackett says: "I'm excited to announce the release of a special bumper retrospective box set. This will include six re-mastered albums, several 5.1 surround sound tracks including a new version of the GTR track When The Heart Rules The Mind, three previously unreleased live videos and the whole of the DVD Somewhere In South America.

“I’m incredibly proud of this collection which highlights a huge variety of styles and musical dreams in development over the course of more than 20 years.”

Pre-order details and a full list of contents will be revealed in due course, but the cover art and a list of Hackett's upcoming UK tour dates can be seen below.

Steve Hackett 2018 UK tour dates

Oct 01: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Oct 03: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Oct 04: London Royal Festival Hall

Oct 05: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Oct 07: Gateshead The Sage

Oct 08: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Oct 10: Ipswich Regent

Oct 11: London Palladium