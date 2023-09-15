Steve Hackett shares new live clip of Can Utility And The Coastliners

Steve Hackett has shared a new live video of the Genesis track Can Utility And The Coastliners which you can watch below

The track is taken from Hackett's new live release Foxtrot At Fifty + Hackett Highlights which is released today, September 15, through InsideOut Music. The set was filmed at his band’s show in Brighton during last year’s Foxtrot At Fifty tour, marking the anniversary of the fourth Genesis album and the second he’d played on.

"Foxtrot was a milestone for Genesis, a breakthrough artistically," Hackett says. "I’m as proud of it today as I was at its inception. I’m thrilled now to bring that album back in its entirety on tour, and the live release has super quality performance, visuals and production. It’s a real feast… Enjoy!"

Hackett has previously released clips of Watcher Of The Skies and A Tower Struck Down.

Filmed by Paul Green, mixed by Chris Lord-Alge and mastered by Ted Jensen, Foxtrot At Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live in Brighton will be available in multiple formats including 2CD/Blu-ray, 2CD/2DVD and 4LP.

Get Foxtrot At Fifty + Hackett Highlights.