Steve Hackett issues Vampire promo

Steve Hackett has released a video for his track Love Song To A Vampire, which features a guest appearance from Yes bassist Chris Squire.
The track is taken from Hackett’s new solo album Wolflight and tells the tale of an abusive relationship.
Hackett says: “The Love Song To A Vampire video was directed by Paul Gosling whose filming I was impressed by. Most of the film was shot in the historic and atmospheric city of Leicester.
“Paul was keen to highlight the combination of Gothic imagery with the portrayal of an abusive relationship implicit in the song. We discussed the ideas together… the transformation from the glamour that lures the victim to the final destructive hold.”
Hackett will tour the UK later this year in support of Wolflight.
ACOLYTE TO WOLFLIGHT 2015 UK TOUR
Oct 06: Guildford GLive
Oct 07: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Oct 09: Northampton Derngate
Oct 10: Cardiff St Davids Hall
Oct 11: Southampton O2 Guildhall
Oct 13: Basingstoke Anvil
Oct 14: York Barbican
Oct 16: Aberdeen Music Hall
Oct 17: Gateshead Sage
Oct 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Oct 20: Leeds Town Hall
Oct 21: Llandudno Venue Cymru
Oct 23: Liverpool Philharmonic
Oct 24: Leicester De Montford Hall
Oct 25: Salford Lowry
Oct 27: Ipswich Regent Theatre
Oct 28: Bristol Colston Hall
Oct 30: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Oct 31: Southen Cliffs Pavilion