Steve Hackett issues Vampire promo

Steve Hackett has released a video for his track Love Song To A Vampire, which features a guest appearance from Yes bassist Chris Squire.

The track is taken from Hackett’s new solo album Wolflight and tells the tale of an abusive relationship.

Hackett says: “The Love Song To A Vampire video was directed by Paul Gosling whose filming I was impressed by. Most of the film was shot in the historic and atmospheric city of Leicester.

“Paul was keen to highlight the combination of Gothic imagery with the portrayal of an abusive relationship implicit in the song. We discussed the ideas together… the transformation from the glamour that lures the victim to the final destructive hold.”

Hackett will tour the UK later this year in support of Wolflight.

ACOLYTE TO WOLFLIGHT 2015 UK TOUR

Oct 06: Guildford GLive

Oct 07: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Oct 09: Northampton Derngate

Oct 10: Cardiff St Davids Hall

Oct 11: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Oct 13: Basingstoke Anvil

Oct 14: York Barbican

Oct 16: Aberdeen Music Hall

Oct 17: Gateshead Sage

Oct 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Oct 20: Leeds Town Hall

Oct 21: Llandudno Venue Cymru

Oct 23: Liverpool Philharmonic

Oct 24: Leicester De Montford Hall

Oct 25: Salford Lowry

Oct 27: Ipswich Regent Theatre

Oct 28: Bristol Colston Hall

Oct 30: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Oct 31: Southen Cliffs Pavilion