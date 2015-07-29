Steve Hackett in DVD documentary

Steve Hackett is the subject of an upcoming documentary DVD, which looks back over his entire career.

In Steve Hackett – The Man, The Music he talks about his time in Genesis and GTR alongside his solo years. The highs and lows of his path through prog are illustrated with interviews shot over a number of years.

The feature also includes interviews with Steven Wilson, the late Chris Squire and producer Roger King, plus performance clips.

And Hackett offers an insight into his working process via exclusive studio session footage.

The DVD will be launched in September via Wienerworld, and more details will be released in due course. Hackett launches a 14-disc career retrospective in October, and launches a UK tour the same month.

He’s just confirmed a remastered re-release of GTR, his 1985 collaboration with Steve Howe – it’s released on August 28 and all pre-ordered copies will be signed.