Hackett confirms 14-disc box set

Premonitions 14-disc pack covers 1975-1983 and features Steven Wilson remixes

Steve Hackett has confirmed the release of his Premonitions 14-disc box set on October 16 via Universal/Virgin.

Steven Wilson revealed the project’s existence in May. Now details of the pack, which focuses on Hackett’s first six albums with the Charisma label, are official.

The Super-deluxe set includes 10 CDs and four DVDs, and 67 previously-unreleased tracks among the total of 135 songs.

Hackett says: “I’m pleased that Steven has done several new mixes in both 5.1 surround and stereo. The set will also contain a number of live shows from the era. I’ve enjoyed being involved with this comprehensive trip down memory lane.”

He adds: “There’s also a substantial booklet containing a lot of background info, along with many wonderful Armando Gallo shots. Roger Dean has painted a beautiful picture for the cover. For me it’s a proud souvenir that highlights those years.”

Hacket will showcase some of the lesser-known material in the set on his upcoming tour. His Charisma albums Please Don’t Touch and Spectral Mornings are to be re-released separately, along with Wilson remixes, next year.

Premonitions: The Charisma Recordings 1975-1983 tracklist

Disc 1: CD

  1. Ace of Wands

  2. Hands of the Priestess

  3. A Tower Struck Down

  4. Hands of the Priestess Part Two

  5. The Hermit

  6. Star of Sirius

  7. The Lovers

  8. Shadow of the Hierophant (Extended version)

  9. Narnia

  10. Carry on Up the Vicarage

  11. Racing in A

  12. Kim

  13. How Can I?

  14. Seven of Cups (previously unreleased)

Disc 2: CD

  1. Hoping Love Will Last

  2. Land of a Thousand Autumns

  3. Please Don’t Touch

  4. The Voice of Necam

  5. Icarus Ascending

  6. Every Day

  7. The Virgin and the Gypsy

  8. The Red Flower of Tachai Blooms Everywhere

  9. Clocks – The Angel of Mons

  10. Ballad of the Decomposing Man

  11. Lost Time in Cordoba

  12. Tigermoth

  13. Spectral Mornings

  14. The Steppes

  15. Time to Get Out

  16. Slogans

  17. Leaving

  18. Two Vamps as Guests

Disc 3: CD

  1. Jacuzzi

  2. Hammer in the Sand

  3. The Toast

  4. The Show

  5. Sentimental Institution

  6. Hercules Unchained (B-side)

  7. Hope I Don’t Wake

  8. Picture Postcard

  9. Can’t Let Go

  10. The Air Conditioned Nightmare

  11. Funny Feeling

  12. A Cradle of Swans

  13. Overnight Sleeper

  14. Turn Back Time

  15. Tales of the Riverbank (B-side)

  16. Second Chance

Disc 4: CD

  1. Camino Royale

  2. Cell 151

  3. Always Somewhere Else

  4. Walking Through Walls

  5. Give it Away

  6. Weightless

  7. Group Therapy

  8. India Rubber Man

  9. Hackett to Pieces

  10. Guitar Boogie

  11. Time Lapse at Milton Keynes

  12. Walking Through Walls (12” single version)

  13. Cell 151, live at the BBC, 1983 (previously unreleased)

  14. Walking Through Walls, live at the BBC, 1983 (previously unreleased)

  15. Hackett to Pieces, live at the BBC, 1983 (previously unreleased)

  16. Please Don’t Touch, live at the BBC, 1983 (previously unreleased)

Disc 5: CD – Live at The New Theatre, Oxford, July 1, 1979

  1. Please Don’t Touch

  2. Tigermoth

  3. Every Day

  4. Narnia

  5. The Red Flower of Tachai Blooms Everywhere

  6. Ace of Wands

  7. Carry On Up the Vicarage

  8. Acoustic Medley

(All previously unreleased)

Disc 6: CD – Live at The New Theatre, Oxford, July 1, 1979

  1. The Optigan

  2. Spectral Mornings

  3. Star of Sirius

  4. Shadow of the Hierophant

  5. Clocks

  6. I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)

  7. Racing in A

(All previously unreleased)

Disc 7: CD – Live at The Theatre Royal, London, November 11, 1979

  1. Please Don’t Touch

  2. Tigermoth

  3. Every Day (previously unreleased)

  4. Ace of Wands

  5. Sentimental Institution

  6. The Red Flower of Tachai Blooms Everywhere (previously unreleased)

  7. Spectral Mornings (previously unreleased)

  8. Clocks (previously unreleased)

  9. Acoustic Medley

Disc 8: CD – Live at the Reading festival, August 18, 1981

  1. The Air Conditioned Nightmare

  2. Every Day (previously unreleased)

  3. Ace of Wands (previously unreleased)

  4. Funny Feeling (previously unreleased)

  5. The Steppes

  6. Over Night Sleeper (previously unreleased)

  7. Slogans

  8. A Tower Struck Down (previously unreleased)

  9. Spectral Mornings (previously unreleased)

  10. The Show (previously unreleased)

  11. Clocks

Disc 9: CD – Please Don’t Touch – new Steven Wilson stereo mix

  1. Narnia

  2. Carry on Up the Vicarage

  3. Racing in A

  4. Kim

  5. How Can I?

  6. Hoping Love Will Last

  7. Please Don’t Touch

  8. The Voice of Necam

  9. Icarus Ascending

Disc 10: CD – Spectral Mornings – new Steven Wilson stereo mix

  1. Every Day

  2. The Virgin and the Gypsy

  3. Clocks – The Angel of Mons

  4. Ballad of the Decomposing Man

  5. Lost Time in Cordoba

  6. Tigermoth

  7. Spectral Mornings

Disc 11: DVD – Please Don’t Touch – new Steven Wilson 5.1 mix

  1. Narnia

  2. Carry on Up the Vicarage

  3. Racing in A

  4. Kim

  5. How Can I?

  6. Hoping Love Will Last

  7. Land of a Thousand Autumns

  8. Please Don’t Touch

  9. The Voice of Necam

  10. Icarus Ascending

Disc 12: DVD – Spectral Mornings – new Steven Wilson 5.1 mix

  1. Every Day

  2. The Virgin and the Gypsy

  3. The Red Flower of Tachai Blooms Everywhere

  4. Clocks – The Angel of Mons

  5. Ballad of the Decomposing Man

  6. Lost Time in Cordoba

  7. Tigermoth

  8. Spectral Mornings

Disc 13: DVD – Voyage Of the Acolyte – new pseudo 5.1 Surround upmix from original masters

  1. Ace of Wands

  2. Hands of the Priestess

  3. A Tower Struck Down

  4. Hands of the Priestess Part Two

  5. The Hermit

  6. Star of Sirius

  7. Shadow of the Hierophant (Extended version)

Disc 14: DVD – Defector – new pseudo 5.1 Surround upmix from original masters

  1. The Steppes

  2. Time to Get Out

  3. Slogans

  4. Leaving

  5. Two Vamps as Guests

  6. Jacuzzi

  7. Hammer in the Sand

  8. The Toast

  9. The Show

  10. Sentimental Institution