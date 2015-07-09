Hackett confirms 14-disc box set

Steve Hackett has confirmed the release of his Premonitions 14-disc box set on October 16 via Universal/Virgin.
Steven Wilson revealed the project’s existence in May. Now details of the pack, which focuses on Hackett’s first six albums with the Charisma label, are official.
The Super-deluxe set includes 10 CDs and four DVDs, and 67 previously-unreleased tracks among the total of 135 songs.
Hackett says: “I’m pleased that Steven has done several new mixes in both 5.1 surround and stereo. The set will also contain a number of live shows from the era. I’ve enjoyed being involved with this comprehensive trip down memory lane.”
He adds: “There’s also a substantial booklet containing a lot of background info, along with many wonderful Armando Gallo shots. Roger Dean has painted a beautiful picture for the cover. For me it’s a proud souvenir that highlights those years.”
Hacket will showcase some of the lesser-known material in the set on his upcoming tour. His Charisma albums Please Don’t Touch and Spectral Mornings are to be re-released separately, along with Wilson remixes, next year.
Premonitions: The Charisma Recordings 1975-1983 tracklist
Disc 1: CD
Ace of Wands
Hands of the Priestess
A Tower Struck Down
Hands of the Priestess Part Two
The Hermit
Star of Sirius
The Lovers
Shadow of the Hierophant (Extended version)
Narnia
Carry on Up the Vicarage
Racing in A
Kim
How Can I?
Seven of Cups (previously unreleased)
Disc 2: CD
Hoping Love Will Last
Land of a Thousand Autumns
Please Don’t Touch
The Voice of Necam
Icarus Ascending
Every Day
The Virgin and the Gypsy
The Red Flower of Tachai Blooms Everywhere
Clocks – The Angel of Mons
Ballad of the Decomposing Man
Lost Time in Cordoba
Tigermoth
Spectral Mornings
The Steppes
Time to Get Out
Slogans
Leaving
Two Vamps as Guests
Disc 3: CD
Jacuzzi
Hammer in the Sand
The Toast
The Show
Sentimental Institution
Hercules Unchained (B-side)
Hope I Don’t Wake
Picture Postcard
Can’t Let Go
The Air Conditioned Nightmare
Funny Feeling
A Cradle of Swans
Overnight Sleeper
Turn Back Time
Tales of the Riverbank (B-side)
Second Chance
Disc 4: CD
Camino Royale
Cell 151
Always Somewhere Else
Walking Through Walls
Give it Away
Weightless
Group Therapy
India Rubber Man
Hackett to Pieces
Guitar Boogie
Time Lapse at Milton Keynes
Walking Through Walls (12” single version)
Cell 151, live at the BBC, 1983 (previously unreleased)
Walking Through Walls, live at the BBC, 1983 (previously unreleased)
Hackett to Pieces, live at the BBC, 1983 (previously unreleased)
Please Don’t Touch, live at the BBC, 1983 (previously unreleased)
Disc 5: CD – Live at The New Theatre, Oxford, July 1, 1979
Please Don’t Touch
Tigermoth
Every Day
Narnia
The Red Flower of Tachai Blooms Everywhere
Ace of Wands
Carry On Up the Vicarage
Acoustic Medley
(All previously unreleased)
Disc 6: CD – Live at The New Theatre, Oxford, July 1, 1979
The Optigan
Spectral Mornings
Star of Sirius
Shadow of the Hierophant
Clocks
I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)
Racing in A
(All previously unreleased)
Disc 7: CD – Live at The Theatre Royal, London, November 11, 1979
Please Don’t Touch
Tigermoth
Every Day (previously unreleased)
Ace of Wands
Sentimental Institution
The Red Flower of Tachai Blooms Everywhere (previously unreleased)
Spectral Mornings (previously unreleased)
Clocks (previously unreleased)
Acoustic Medley
Disc 8: CD – Live at the Reading festival, August 18, 1981
The Air Conditioned Nightmare
Every Day (previously unreleased)
Ace of Wands (previously unreleased)
Funny Feeling (previously unreleased)
The Steppes
Over Night Sleeper (previously unreleased)
Slogans
A Tower Struck Down (previously unreleased)
Spectral Mornings (previously unreleased)
The Show (previously unreleased)
Clocks
Disc 9: CD – Please Don’t Touch – new Steven Wilson stereo mix
Narnia
Carry on Up the Vicarage
Racing in A
Kim
How Can I?
Hoping Love Will Last
Please Don’t Touch
The Voice of Necam
Icarus Ascending
Disc 10: CD – Spectral Mornings – new Steven Wilson stereo mix
Every Day
The Virgin and the Gypsy
Clocks – The Angel of Mons
Ballad of the Decomposing Man
Lost Time in Cordoba
Tigermoth
Spectral Mornings
Disc 11: DVD – Please Don’t Touch – new Steven Wilson 5.1 mix
Narnia
Carry on Up the Vicarage
Racing in A
Kim
How Can I?
Hoping Love Will Last
Land of a Thousand Autumns
Please Don’t Touch
The Voice of Necam
Icarus Ascending
Disc 12: DVD – Spectral Mornings – new Steven Wilson 5.1 mix
Every Day
The Virgin and the Gypsy
The Red Flower of Tachai Blooms Everywhere
Clocks – The Angel of Mons
Ballad of the Decomposing Man
Lost Time in Cordoba
Tigermoth
Spectral Mornings
Disc 13: DVD – Voyage Of the Acolyte – new pseudo 5.1 Surround upmix from original masters
Ace of Wands
Hands of the Priestess
A Tower Struck Down
Hands of the Priestess Part Two
The Hermit
Star of Sirius
Shadow of the Hierophant (Extended version)
Disc 14: DVD – Defector – new pseudo 5.1 Surround upmix from original masters
The Steppes
Time to Get Out
Slogans
Leaving
Two Vamps as Guests
Jacuzzi
Hammer in the Sand
The Toast
The Show
Sentimental Institution