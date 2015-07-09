Hackett confirms 14-disc box set

Steve Hackett has confirmed the release of his Premonitions 14-disc box set on October 16 via Universal/Virgin.

Steven Wilson revealed the project’s existence in May. Now details of the pack, which focuses on Hackett’s first six albums with the Charisma label, are official.

The Super-deluxe set includes 10 CDs and four DVDs, and 67 previously-unreleased tracks among the total of 135 songs.

Hackett says: “I’m pleased that Steven has done several new mixes in both 5.1 surround and stereo. The set will also contain a number of live shows from the era. I’ve enjoyed being involved with this comprehensive trip down memory lane.”

He adds: “There’s also a substantial booklet containing a lot of background info, along with many wonderful Armando Gallo shots. Roger Dean has painted a beautiful picture for the cover. For me it’s a proud souvenir that highlights those years.”

Hacket will showcase some of the lesser-known material in the set on his upcoming tour. His Charisma albums Please Don’t Touch and Spectral Mornings are to be re-released separately, along with Wilson remixes, next year.

Premonitions: The Charisma Recordings 1975-1983 tracklist

Disc 1: CD

Ace of Wands Hands of the Priestess A Tower Struck Down Hands of the Priestess Part Two The Hermit Star of Sirius The Lovers Shadow of the Hierophant (Extended version) Narnia Carry on Up the Vicarage Racing in A Kim How Can I? Seven of Cups (previously unreleased)

Disc 2: CD

Hoping Love Will Last Land of a Thousand Autumns Please Don’t Touch The Voice of Necam Icarus Ascending Every Day The Virgin and the Gypsy The Red Flower of Tachai Blooms Everywhere Clocks – The Angel of Mons Ballad of the Decomposing Man Lost Time in Cordoba Tigermoth Spectral Mornings The Steppes Time to Get Out Slogans Leaving Two Vamps as Guests

Disc 3: CD

Jacuzzi Hammer in the Sand The Toast The Show Sentimental Institution Hercules Unchained (B-side) Hope I Don’t Wake Picture Postcard Can’t Let Go The Air Conditioned Nightmare Funny Feeling A Cradle of Swans Overnight Sleeper Turn Back Time Tales of the Riverbank (B-side) Second Chance

Disc 4: CD

Camino Royale Cell 151 Always Somewhere Else Walking Through Walls Give it Away Weightless Group Therapy India Rubber Man Hackett to Pieces Guitar Boogie Time Lapse at Milton Keynes Walking Through Walls (12” single version) Cell 151, live at the BBC, 1983 (previously unreleased) Walking Through Walls, live at the BBC, 1983 (previously unreleased) Hackett to Pieces, live at the BBC, 1983 (previously unreleased) Please Don’t Touch, live at the BBC, 1983 (previously unreleased)

Disc 5: CD – Live at The New Theatre, Oxford, July 1, 1979

Please Don’t Touch Tigermoth Every Day Narnia The Red Flower of Tachai Blooms Everywhere Ace of Wands Carry On Up the Vicarage Acoustic Medley

(All previously unreleased)

Disc 6: CD – Live at The New Theatre, Oxford, July 1, 1979

The Optigan Spectral Mornings Star of Sirius Shadow of the Hierophant Clocks I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe) Racing in A

(All previously unreleased)

Disc 7: CD – Live at The Theatre Royal, London, November 11, 1979

Please Don’t Touch Tigermoth Every Day (previously unreleased) Ace of Wands Sentimental Institution The Red Flower of Tachai Blooms Everywhere (previously unreleased) Spectral Mornings (previously unreleased) Clocks (previously unreleased) Acoustic Medley

Disc 8: CD – Live at the Reading festival, August 18, 1981

The Air Conditioned Nightmare Every Day (previously unreleased) Ace of Wands (previously unreleased) Funny Feeling (previously unreleased) The Steppes Over Night Sleeper (previously unreleased) Slogans A Tower Struck Down (previously unreleased) Spectral Mornings (previously unreleased) The Show (previously unreleased) Clocks

Disc 9: CD – Please Don’t Touch – new Steven Wilson stereo mix

Narnia Carry on Up the Vicarage Racing in A Kim How Can I? Hoping Love Will Last Please Don’t Touch The Voice of Necam Icarus Ascending

Disc 10: CD – Spectral Mornings – new Steven Wilson stereo mix

Every Day The Virgin and the Gypsy Clocks – The Angel of Mons Ballad of the Decomposing Man Lost Time in Cordoba Tigermoth Spectral Mornings

Disc 11: DVD – Please Don’t Touch – new Steven Wilson 5.1 mix

Narnia Carry on Up the Vicarage Racing in A Kim How Can I? Hoping Love Will Last Land of a Thousand Autumns Please Don’t Touch The Voice of Necam Icarus Ascending

Disc 12: DVD – Spectral Mornings – new Steven Wilson 5.1 mix

Every Day The Virgin and the Gypsy The Red Flower of Tachai Blooms Everywhere Clocks – The Angel of Mons Ballad of the Decomposing Man Lost Time in Cordoba Tigermoth Spectral Mornings

Disc 13: DVD – Voyage Of the Acolyte – new pseudo 5.1 Surround upmix from original masters

Ace of Wands Hands of the Priestess A Tower Struck Down Hands of the Priestess Part Two The Hermit Star of Sirius Shadow of the Hierophant (Extended version)

Disc 14: DVD – Defector – new pseudo 5.1 Surround upmix from original masters