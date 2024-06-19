Steve Hackett guests on upcoming Nick Magnus album

Former Steve Hackett keyboard player Nick Magnus has announced that he will release his latest prog album, A Strange Inheritance, on September 16. You can watch a video trailer for the new album below.

The album "takes us on a cinematic voyage," Magnus reveals. "A swashbuckling tale of love, loss and revenge. An unexpected bequest reveals the story of a young woman whose misplaced love condemns her to the grim streets of 18th-century London. She is deported, travelling across the high seas to the New World where imperialism and injustice rule, and an island paradise that is not what it seems."

Magnus's old boss Steve Hackett, with whom. he played between 1978 to 1989, guests on A Strange Inheritance, as does multi-instrumentalist Tony Patterson, Unitopia guitarist John Greenwood, musician Andy Neve and singers Louise Young and Ginger Bennett.

Magnus, who provides keyboards, synthesisers, vocals, percussion and more, has produced the new album and written all the music, with Dick Foster providing lyrics..

A Strange Inheritance will be available on CD with a 6-panel gatefold digi-sleeve, with a 24-page full-colour booklet of photographs and lyrics.

Pre-order information will be available soon.

(Image credit: Press)