Steve Hackett previews Foxtrot At Fifty live album with Watcher Of The Skies video

Steve Hackett will release live album Foxtrot At Fifty + Hackett Highlights on September 15, and he’s teased the launch with a video of Watcher Of The Skies as it appears on the record.

The 16-track title was filmed at his band’s show in Brighton during last year’s Foxtrot At Fifty tour, marking the anniversary of the fourth Genesis album and the second he’d played on.

“Played in full, this album features fan favourites including Watcher Of The Skies and Supper’s Ready,” the announcement reports. “ The show also features a set of Hackett solo material, including The Devil’s Cathedral from his latest studio album Surrender of Silence, and the powerful Ace of Wands.”

Filmed by Paul Green, mixed by Chris Lord-Alge and mastered by Ted Jensen, Foxtrot At Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live in Brighton will be available in multiple formats including 2CD/Blu-ray, 2CD/2DVD and 4LP. It’s available for pre-order now.

Hackett completes a European leg of his Foxtrot At Fifty tour this weekend, before commencing South American dates in August followed by North American shows in October and November. He’s accompanied by Roger King, Rob Townsend, Nad Sylvan, Craig Blundell and Jonas Reingold, with special guest Amanda Lehmann making select appearances.

Foxtrot At Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live in Brighton track list:

1. Intro / Ace of Wands

2. The Devil’s Cathedral

3. Spectral Mornings

4. Every Day

5. A Tower Struck Down

6. Basic Instincts

7. Camino Royale

8. Shadow of the Hierophant

9. Watcher of the Skies

10. Time Table

11. Get ‘Em Out by Friday

12. Can Utility and the Coastliners

13. Horizons

14. Supper’s Ready

15. Firth of Fifth

16. Los Endos