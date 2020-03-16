Stereophonics under fire after Cardiff shows go ahead amid coronavirus concerns

Stereophonics have come under fire for playing two shows in Cardiff over the weekend amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

Kelly Jones and co hit the stage at the city’s Motorpoint Arena on Saturday and Sunday evening, with thousands of fans turning up to watch the band in action.

But after Stereophonics uploaded a picture of the crowd singing across their social media channels, they faced a barrage of negativity, with some calling the group “irresponsible” for allowing the shows to take place.

One said: “Extremely irresponsible to go ahead with the gigs under the current circumstances. Seeing this crowd gives me the shivers about the increase in COVID-19 cases we will have due to this huge congregation. It’s down to the people that attend, too, but mostly you for not cancelling.”

Another said: “I didn’t go. Not because I could have caught it, but because I could have brought it back and infected my kids, my family, my co-workers and anybody else I came into contact with.

“My own personal enjoyment doesn’t outrank even potentially spreading this.”

While major sporting events have been cancelled over the course of the last week, the UK government’s chief scientific advisor has said that now is not the right time to pull the plug on large-scale events. However, that could change in the future depending on expert advice.

The UK government will hold daily news conferences to keep the public informed about the fight against coronavirus starting today.

Meanwhile, the Scottish government's recommendation that events attracting more than 500 people in the country should be called off to help stop the spread of the flu-like virus has come into effect from today.

The World Health Organisation have posted public advice in light of the spread of the virus which covers basic protective measures.