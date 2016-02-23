Steely Dan to tour with Steve Winwood

Steely Dan have announced a US tour alongside Steve Winwood.

It’s the second leg of their The Dan Who Knew Too Much road trip, which begins in April. The later run commences on June 7 in Ohio and ends on July 13 in Virginia.

Donald Fagen and Walter Becker say: “Steely Dan will be back to satisfy fans nationwide with The Dan Who Knew Too Much tour this spring and summer.

“Having co-headlined Australia and New Zealand together in 2011, Steely Dan will welcome friend and special guest Steve Winwood for their summer tour. Tickets go on sale beginning February 26.”

Steely Dan, Steve Winwood summer tour

Jun 7: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jun 8: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jun 10: New Buffalo Four Winds Casino Resort, MI

Jun 11: Chicago FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Jun 13: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jun 14: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jun 16: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 18: Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl, CA

Jun 19: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

Jun 22: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Jun 23: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jun 25: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Jun 26: Atlanta Chastain Park Amphitheatre, GA

Jun 29: West Palm Beach Cruzan Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 30: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 02: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 03: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 06: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 07: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 09: Bethel Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY

Jul 10: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 12: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 13: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

