Steely Dan track in Empire State Building show

The music of Steely Dan has been used to mark the 50th anniversary of the installation of the Empire State Building’s Master FM Antenna.

A light show was put on to mark the occasion using the iconic New York landmark’s tower beams. And it was accompanied by the band’s 1978 track FM (No Static At All). View the display below.

Lighting designer Marc Brickman, who also synchronised the Empire State Building’s July 4 light display in tribute to the Grateful Dead’s final Fare Thee Well shows, choreographed the event above the streets of Manhattan.

The building is bathed in various colours throughout the year to mark special events, such as Halloween, wins for the city’s sports teams, charity events and historical anniversaries.

The next light show is scheduled for November 3, when the tower will be lit in red, white and blue in honour of Election Day.