Steeleye Span in Somewhere Along The Road promo

Steeleye Span have released a video for their track Somewhere Along The Road.
Written by bassist Rick Kemp in the early 1980s, the song has never before been recorded by the band until now, with it appearing on current compilation The Essential Steeleye Span – Catch Up.
Kemp says: “A song of the natural desire and search for sanctuary and a kindred spirit, Somewhere Along The Road seems to reflect our human needs in these unsettled times more than ever.”
Steeleye Span are on a UK tour in support of the release.
STEELEYE SPAN UK TOUR 2015 REMAINING DATES
Nov 23: Taunton The Brewhouse Theatre & Arts Centre
Nov 24: Milton Keynes The Stables
Nov 25: Newcastle Under Lyme New Vic Theatre
Nov 26: Cannock Prince of Wales Centre
Nov 27: Cheltenham Town Hall
Nov 29: Northampton Royal & Derngate
Nov 30: Epsom Playhouse
Dec 01: Chesterfield The Winding Wheel
Dec 02: Huddersfield Town Hall
Dec 03: Gateshead Sage
Dec 04: Leeds Town Hall
Dec 06: Skegness Great British Folk Festival
Dec 08: Bury St Edmunds The Apex
Dec 09: Ipswich Corn Exchange
Dec 10: Hastings St Mary’s In The Castle
Dec 12: Poole The Lighthouse
Dec 13: Hornchurch Queen’s Theatre
Dec 14: London Cadogan Hall
Dec 15: Bristol St George’s
Dec 16: Portsmouth Guildhall
Dec 17: Salisbury City Hall