Steeleye Span in Somewhere Along The Road promo

Steeleye Span have released a video for their track Somewhere Along The Road.

Written by bassist Rick Kemp in the early 1980s, the song has never before been recorded by the band until now, with it appearing on current compilation The Essential Steeleye Span – Catch Up.

Kemp says: “A song of the natural desire and search for sanctuary and a kindred spirit, Somewhere Along The Road seems to reflect our human needs in these unsettled times more than ever.”

Steeleye Span are on a UK tour in support of the release.

Nov 23: Taunton The Brewhouse Theatre & Arts Centre

Nov 24: Milton Keynes The Stables

Nov 25: Newcastle Under Lyme New Vic Theatre

Nov 26: Cannock Prince of Wales Centre

Nov 27: Cheltenham Town Hall

Nov 29: Northampton Royal & Derngate

Nov 30: Epsom Playhouse

Dec 01: Chesterfield The Winding Wheel

Dec 02: Huddersfield Town Hall

Dec 03: Gateshead Sage

Dec 04: Leeds Town Hall

Dec 06: Skegness Great British Folk Festival

Dec 08: Bury St Edmunds The Apex

Dec 09: Ipswich Corn Exchange

Dec 10: Hastings St Mary’s In The Castle

Dec 12: Poole The Lighthouse

Dec 13: Hornchurch Queen’s Theatre

Dec 14: London Cadogan Hall

Dec 15: Bristol St George’s

Dec 16: Portsmouth Guildhall

Dec 17: Salisbury City Hall