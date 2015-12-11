Steeleye Span, Gryphon, Hayseed Dixie for Cropredy

Fairport Convention have named Steeleye Span, Gryphon and Hayseed Dixie among the first acts to be revealed for next year’s Cropredy Convention.

Also featured are Ralph McTell, Wille And The Bandits, the Bootleg Beatles and Sound Of The Sirens.

The 2016 edition takes place at Cropredy, near Banbury, on the weekend of August 11-13. Earlybird tickets are on sale now, with the full bill to be revealed next month.

Fairport Convention – who’ll open and close the festival as usual – say: “Steeleye Span have never been afraid to reinvent themselves, and their current live show draws on their extensive back catalogue and more recent repertoire.

“Legendary British band Gryphon are making their first visit, where they’ll play an exhilarating mix of old and new material.

“As always, veteran entertainer Richard Digance will open festivities on the Saturday, and Cropredy will also present a set by the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award winner.”

Steeleye Span in Somewhere Along The Road promo