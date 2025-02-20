Steeleye Span announce Spring tour and update on new studio album

Steeleye Span have announced a run of live dates for April and May, as well as offering an update on their latest studio album.

Founding member and singer Maddy Prior heads a line-up that includes Liam Genockey (drums), Julian Littman (guitar and keyboards), Roger Carey (bass), Andrew “Spud” Sinclair (guitar) and latest addition, violinist Athena Octavia (who also plays in indie folk act Iris & Steel) for an 18-date run around England, kicking off at Alnwick Playhouse on April 25 and running through to Dorchester's Hardye Theatre on May 17.

The band's new studio album, titled Conflict, is currently at the mixing and mastering stage. Said to encompass the rockier side of the band Conflict is slated for a general release later this year, in time for the band's traditional November and December run of live dates, although there remains a chance that, if completed, it may make the merch stand on the Spring run of dates,

You can see the full run of live dates and ticket details below.

Apr 25: Alnwick Playhouse

Apr 26: Harrogate Theatre

Apr 27: Scunthorpe Plowright Theatre

Apr 29: Southport Atkinson Arts

Apr 30: Rhyl Pavilion Theatre

May 1: Kendal Brewery Arts

May 2: Pocklington Arts Centre

May 4: Middlesbrough Theatre

May 6: Hereford The Courtyard

May 7: Newport Riverfront

May 8: Walsall Arena

May 10: Hunstanton Princess Theatre

May 11: Newark Palace Theatre

May 12: Leamington Spa Royal Spa Centre

May 14: Milton Keynes The Stables

May 15: Salisbury Arts Centre

May 16: East Grinstead Chequer Mead Theatre

May 17: Dorchester Hardye Theatre

