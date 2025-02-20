Steeleye Span announce Spring tour and update on new studio album

Steeleye Span have announced a run of live dates for April and May, as well as offering an update on their latest studio album.
Founding member and singer Maddy Prior heads a line-up that includes Liam Genockey (drums), Julian Littman (guitar and keyboards), Roger Carey (bass), Andrew “Spud” Sinclair (guitar) and latest addition, violinist Athena Octavia (who also plays in indie folk act Iris & Steel) for an 18-date run around England, kicking off at Alnwick Playhouse on April 25 and running through to Dorchester's Hardye Theatre on May 17.
The band's new studio album, titled Conflict, is currently at the mixing and mastering stage. Said to encompass the rockier side of the band Conflict is slated for a general release later this year, in time for the band's traditional November and December run of live dates, although there remains a chance that, if completed, it may make the merch stand on the Spring run of dates,
You can see the full run of live dates and ticket details below.
Steeleye Span Spring tour dates
Apr 25: Alnwick Playhouse
Apr 26: Harrogate Theatre
Apr 27: Scunthorpe Plowright Theatre
Apr 29: Southport Atkinson Arts
Apr 30: Rhyl Pavilion Theatre
May 1: Kendal Brewery Arts
May 2: Pocklington Arts Centre
May 4: Middlesbrough Theatre
May 6: Hereford The Courtyard
May 7: Newport Riverfront
May 8: Walsall Arena
May 10: Hunstanton Princess Theatre
May 11: Newark Palace Theatre
May 12: Leamington Spa Royal Spa Centre
May 14: Milton Keynes The Stables
May 15: Salisbury Arts Centre
May 16: East Grinstead Chequer Mead Theatre
May 17: Dorchester Hardye Theatre