Stearica share new single, How He Came Into The World

Stearica have released a new single from their album Golem 202020, which is out on March 19 via Monotreme. The track, How He Came Into The World is part of an album inspired by the 1920 silent horror movie, Der Golem.

The album's 10 tracks were commissioned by The Italian National Museum of Cinema and the Traffic Free Festival, and were originally performed in the museum’s cinema as a live soundtrack to the film as part of the MiTo Settembre Musica in September, 2011. The songs were re-recorded in 2014 and later embellished to form the finished album, which is the follow-up to 2015's Fertile.

Of the meaning behind their latest single, the band say: "Entrust fate to your own hands and immerse them in clay to give shape to the Golem. Follow instructions alchemical up to challenge God, planning to bring inanimate matter to life. This is where the weight of responsibility of those who hold the sacred role of salvation can lead. The frustration against the emperor, who wants to take over the village, pushes the Rabbi to alter the universal order to create a colossus defender of the people.

"A creature of death and life, able to frighten the enemies and bring security, but all this has a cost for those who alter, even for a noble cause, disposition, natural and inscrutable things."

The original film is a leading example of classic German Expressionism and was based on Gustav Meyrink's 1915 novel of the same name, which explored the folktale of a supernatural creature that protected Prague's Jewish community.

Stream the new single below.