Stearica premiere brand new song in Flames

Italian post-rockers Stearica have premiered a brand new song, In Flames, with Prog. it's taken from the band's upcoming Golem 202020 is a 10-track recording synthesis curated from the full soundtrack of the classic 1920 silent horror film Der Golem, wie er in die Welt kam. You can hear In Flames below.

The soundtrack was originally commissioned by The Italian National Museum of Cinema and the Traffic Free Festival and was performed in the Museum’s cinema as a live soundtrack to the film as part of the MiTo Settembre Musica in September, 2011.

The ten tracks, which cover the five chapters into which the film is divided, were recorded live in 2014 during a studio session organised to immortalise the work, with further embellishments added in 2019 while still maintaining the original arrangement.

"The first track we can reveal from this album is a journey into the flames." says guitarist/synth player Francesco Carlucci. "The Golem, maddened by the passion of love, sets fire to the tower and kidnaps the Rabbi's daughter. He becomes rebellion and destruction. A desperate race towards nowhere begins, the race of fire and possession. The supernatural is indomitable, passion is indomitable. The rabbi remains a guide for his people, a guarantee of safety and protection, even from the creature he has generated. Salvation is for the whole village, not just for one man. The magician keeps us together: salvation is a team game, now more necessary than ever."

Golem 202020 will be released as a limited edition 180g red vinyl (300 copies) and also on digital formats on March19. It will be released in the UK and worldwide by independent label Monotreme Records except for Italy, where it will be released by Garrincha.

