Status Quo announce the Backbone UK and European tour

Status Quo have announced a 2020 winter UK and European tour.

They’ll play a total of 20 dates, kicking off at Hamburg’s Barclaycard Arena on November 5 and wrapping things up with a performance at Bournemouth’s International Centre on December 6.

The Quo have lined up the live dates in support of their latest album Backbone, which was released earlier this month through earMUSIC/Edel.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am local time this coming Friday (September 20).

Backbone is Status Quo’s first without Rick Parfitt, who died on December 24, 2016, with all the songs recorded at Francis Rossi’s studio in late 2018/early 2019.

Speaking about the album, Rossi said: “This new material had to be seriously good. Quo have achieved so much and meant so much to too many people for the quality to slip now.

“Also, let’s face it, things have changed and we’re an easier target than ever. Losing Rick was hard to bear but, through Richie Malone, who was inspired to pick up a guitar by him, we can not only keep going but actually pick up the pace.

“The energy that he and drummer Leon Cave bring to Quo can’t be underestimated. I wasn’t sure I had another album in me but I couldn’t be more proud of Backbone.

“I hope the fans love it, but you can’t please everyone and I’m not going to start trying to now.”

Status Quo 2020 Backbone tour

Nov 05: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, germany

Nov 06: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Nov 08: Paris L'Olympia, France

Nov 09: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Nov 11: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 12: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 15: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 17: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Nov 18: Hanover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Nov 20: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Germany

Nov 21: Berlin Max-Schmelling-Halle, Germany

Nov 23: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Nov 25: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Nov 27: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

Nov 28: Leicester De Montford Hall, UK

Nov 30: Cardiff St David’s Hall, UK

Dec 01: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Dec 03: Brighton Centre, UK

Dec 05: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Dec 06: Bournemouth International Centre, UK