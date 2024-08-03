Stars from across the world of rock pay tribute to Aerosmith after the iconic band announced their retirement from touring

Stars from across the world of rock have paid tribute to Aerosmith after the iconic band announced they had retired from touring.

Aerosmith announced their immediate retirement from touring and cancelled their upcoming Farewell - Peace Out tour dates yesterday in a statement posted on social media.

The decision was made after it became clear frontman Steven Tyler would never fully recover from an injury sustained to his vocal cord last year.

Among the first to pay tribute was former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar. The Red Rocker was performing in Michigan on Friday when he said from the stage: "We had some crazy news today.

"We got here this afternoon sometime and we're all sitting around backstage and a friend of ours that works for Aerosmith came and said, 'Yeah, Aerosmith called retirement today. They quit. They stopped.' God bless 'em.

"It's a horrible thing. It's a horrible thing. What a great fucking loss. Long story short, we love those guys. We all grew up with those guys. It's a sad thing, but honest to God, my hat goes off to one of the greatest rock and roll singers of all time, Mister Steven Tyler, for saying, 'I can't sing anymore. I quit.'"

Queen guitarist Brian May also mourned the loss of Aerosmith from the touring circuit, saying on social media: "This has brought a tear to my eye. Aerosmith have been a huge part of my life, as they have been for millions of other rock fans.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Steve Tyler stands as one the greatest vocalists and front men of all time – and it's heartbreaking that his extraordinary voice has been so damaged. We all send our love and prayers for your recovery, Steve.

"It's also typical of the pure class of the band that they have made and broadcast this bold decision in such style. The career of Aerosmith is truly something to celebrate forever. All things must pass – but the inspiring work of Aerosmith will live on – along with the memories of truly one of the most awesome bands to ever hit a stage."

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash said on Instagram: "Just wanted to take a moment to thank Aerosmith for everything. Without this band, none of this would have been possible."

Other stars to pay tribute include LA Guns' Tracii Guns, Mr Big's Billy Sheehan and This Is Spinal Tap star Michael McKean.

A post shared by Sir Brian May (@brianmayforreal) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Slash (@slash) A photo posted by on

Sammy Hagar - "Helter Skelter" 8/2/24, Clarkston, MI., Pine Knob (HD 1080p) Aerosmith Tribute - YouTube Watch On

I love you @Aerosmith . Thank you for letting me jam to your records when I was a teenager all the way through til current day. Thanks for the education and memories.August 2, 2024