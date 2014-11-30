Stapp says 'hurt and frustration' led to troubling video

Creed singer Scott Stapp has removed a video he posted on Facebook last week in which he claimed he was penniless and had been sleeping in his car.

The clip was uploaded in the days after Stapp’s wife Jaclyn filed for divorce, saying he’d become a “paranoid shell” by taking crystal meth, amphetamines and steroids.

She also claimed he had tried to take his own life and that the had sent her a series of threatening text messages.

Stapp has since removed the video and replaced it with a statement. He says: “I’m going to step back and let God control everything from here on. I should have continued to do that before I allowed my hurt, frustration, and emotions take control and post those videos.

“All I can say is that the truth will set you (me) free, and I’m holding on to Jeremiah 29:11 and Isaiah 44:8. This is a test of faith, and I will never give up or lose my faith. No matter what. This will be my last statement until after justice is served. Love to you all my friends.”

Stapp’s worrying video – which he filmed in a Holiday Inn where he was staying – had fans and friends offering to help. Creed and Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti said he had tried to contact the singer and that he would keep trying.

According to TMZ, Jaclyn Stapp and her mother Hayat Nesheiwat filed legal documents last week trying to convince a judge that the singer needs to be committed for psychiatric help for 60 days.

They claim Stapp has been leaving messages saying that a school is about to be attacked by ISIS, biological weapons are on the way and that he’s been poisoned.