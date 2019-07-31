Hawkwind dancer Stacia makes first stage appearance in 43 years!

Former Hawkwind dancer Stacia Blake made a return to the stage this weekend, appearing with former Hawkwind member Nik Turner and contemporary dancer Ms. Angel at Kozfest. The unannounced performance was Stacia's first since she last appeared with Hawkwind at Reading Festival in August 1975.

Blake later appeared, again unannounced, with Liverpool psych/Krautrock band The Bonnacons Of Doom on the Sunday evening of then psych festival. Other bands appearing over the weekend included Here & Now and The Fierce & The Dead.

Stacia, who is now an artist, released a limited edition Barney Bubbles screen print t-shirt and poster last year. She is rumoured to be working on her autobiography. A full brand new interview will appear in a future issue of Prog Magazine.