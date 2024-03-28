“The second he kicks in on the first chorus, it’s just mind-blowing!" St. Vincent shares slinky Dave Grohl-powered new single Flea, reveals All Born Screaming North American tour dates

St. Vincent has shared the video for Flea, the second single from her incoming album All Born Screaming, and as with Broken Man, the previously-released first taster of her new record, the track is powered by Dave Grohl's drumming.



“The second he kicks in on the first chorus of Flea, it’s just mind-blowing,” the alt.pop singer/songwriter, aka Annie Clark, enthused to The New Cue's Niall Doherty. “My whole musical life flashes before my eyes, and lightning up my spine, he just set me on fire. It’s so exciting to hear him play, and he’s playing on one of my songs, what?!”



Speaking to industry legend Doherty once more for UK music biz bible Music Week, Clark went deeper in sharing her joy at having the Foo Fighters frontman, and former Nirvana drummer, play on her record.



“I was like, ‘This doesn’t need somebody playing like Dave Grohl because nobody can play like Dave Grohl except Dave Grohl – this needs Dave Grohl because this needs thunder’," she explained. "He brings thunder. I called him over to my studio and first of all, it was a fun experience because we’re sitting and chatting and trading stories and he’s smoking Parliaments and then it’s like, ‘Alright, let’s go’ and he played through the songs, which he’d heard maybe three times but knows every twist and turn because he’s a great songwriter.”

Watch the video for Flea below:

St. Vincent has also announced North American tour dates in support of her new record. She will bring her own brand of thunder to:



May 22: Ventura The Majestic Ventura Theater, CA

May 25: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Aug 08: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR

Aug 11: Vancouver Orpheum, CAN

Aug 13: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Aug 14: Ogden Twilight Concert Series, UT

Aug 16: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA

Sep 05: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Sep 06: Philadelphia, PA – The Met, PA

Sep 10: Brooklyn Brooklyn Paramount, NY

Sep 11: Brooklyn Brooklyn Paramount, NY

Sep 13: Washington D.C. The Anthem

Sep 14: Toronto Massey Hall, CAN

Sep 16: Ann Arbor Michigan Theater, MI

Sep 20: St. Paul Palace Theater, MN



Tickets will be available here from April 5.

