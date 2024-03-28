“The second he kicks in on the first chorus, it’s just mind-blowing!" St. Vincent shares slinky Dave Grohl-powered new single Flea, reveals All Born Screaming North American tour dates

By Paul Brannigan
published

Flea is the second advance preview of St. Vincent's forthcoming All Born Screaming album, due on April 26

St. Vincent in 2024
(Image credit: Alex Da Corte)

St. Vincent has shared the video for Flea, the second single from her incoming album All Born Screaming, and as with Broken Man, the previously-released first taster of her new record, the track is powered by Dave Grohl's drumming.

“The second he kicks in on the first chorus of Flea, it’s just mind-blowing,” the alt.pop singer/songwriter, aka Annie Clark, enthused to The New Cue's Niall Doherty. “My whole musical life flashes before my eyes, and lightning up my spine, he just set me on fire. It’s so exciting to hear him play, and he’s playing on one of my songs, what?!”

Speaking to industry legend Doherty once more for UK music biz bible Music Week, Clark went deeper in sharing her joy at having the Foo Fighters frontman, and former Nirvana drummer, play on her record.

“I was like, ‘This doesn’t need somebody playing like Dave Grohl because nobody can play like Dave Grohl except Dave Grohl – this needs Dave Grohl because this needs thunder’," she explained. "He brings thunder. I called him over to my studio and first of all, it was a fun experience because we’re sitting and chatting and trading stories and he’s smoking Parliaments and then it’s like, ‘Alright, let’s go’ and he played through the songs, which he’d heard maybe three times but knows every twist and turn because he’s a great songwriter.”

Watch the video for Flea below:

St. Vincent has also announced North American tour dates in support of her new record. She will bring her own brand of thunder to:

May 22: Ventura The Majestic Ventura Theater, CA
May 25: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Aug 08: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR
Aug 11: Vancouver Orpheum, CAN
Aug 13: Boise Knitting Factory, ID
Aug 14: Ogden Twilight Concert Series, UT
Aug 16: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA

Sep 05: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA
Sep 06: Philadelphia, PA – The Met, PA
Sep 10: Brooklyn Brooklyn Paramount, NY
Sep 11: Brooklyn Brooklyn Paramount, NY
Sep 13: Washington D.C. The Anthem
Sep 14: Toronto Massey Hall, CAN
Sep 16: Ann Arbor Michigan Theater, MI
Sep 20: St. Paul Palace Theater, MN

Tickets will be available here from April 5.

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.