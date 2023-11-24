Squeeze announce huge 50th anniversary tour

New wave veterans Squeeze have lined up an expansive 27-date UK tour for 2024 to mark their 50th anniversary.



Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford's band will kick off the trek in Sheffield on October 4 and play gigs in Scotland, Wales and most major English cities before bringing down the curtain on the tour in their hometown with a show at the Royal Albert Hall on November 11.

The full list of dates is as follows:



Oct 04: Sheffield City Hall

Oct 05: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Oct 08: Aberdeen Music Hall

Oct 09: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Oct 11: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Oct 12: Manchester O2 Apollo

Oct 13: Newcastle O2 City Hall

Oct 15: Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre

Oct 17: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Oct 18: York Barbican

Oct 19: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Oct 21: Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

Oct 22: Leicester De Montfort Hall

Oct 23: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Oct 25: Ipswich Regent

Oct 26: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Oct 27: Southampton Mayflower Theatre

Oct 29: Guildford G Live

Oct 30: Bristol Beacon



Nov 01: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Nov 02: Brighton Centre

Nov 03: Plymouth Pavilions

Nov 05: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Nov 07: Reading Hexagon

Nov 08: Swansea Arena

Nov 09: Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Nov 11: London Royal Albert Hall



Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am next Friday, December 1.



The band have stated that fans attending the shows will be invited to bring along food donations for the Trussell Trust charity, a nationwide network of 1300 food banks in the UK.