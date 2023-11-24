Squeeze announce huge 50th anniversary tour

New wave veterans Squeeze have lined up an expansive 27-date UK tour for 2024 to mark their 50th anniversary.
Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford's band will kick off the trek in Sheffield on October 4 and play gigs in Scotland, Wales and most major English cities before bringing down the curtain on the tour in their hometown with a show at the Royal Albert Hall on November 11.
The full list of dates is as follows:
Oct 04: Sheffield City Hall
Oct 05: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Oct 08: Aberdeen Music Hall
Oct 09: Edinburgh Usher Hall
Oct 11: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Oct 12: Manchester O2 Apollo
Oct 13: Newcastle O2 City Hall
Oct 15: Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre
Oct 17: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Oct 18: York Barbican
Oct 19: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Oct 21: Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre
Oct 22: Leicester De Montfort Hall
Oct 23: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Oct 25: Ipswich Regent
Oct 26: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Oct 27: Southampton Mayflower Theatre
Oct 29: Guildford G Live
Oct 30: Bristol Beacon
Nov 01: Cardiff Utilita Arena
Nov 02: Brighton Centre
Nov 03: Plymouth Pavilions
Nov 05: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
Nov 07: Reading Hexagon
Nov 08: Swansea Arena
Nov 09: Eastbourne Congress Theatre
Nov 11: London Royal Albert Hall
Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am next Friday, December 1.
The band have stated that fans attending the shows will be invited to bring along food donations for the Trussell Trust charity, a nationwide network of 1300 food banks in the UK.
