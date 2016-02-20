Springsteen announces UK dates

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced dates for a UK stadium tour.

The New Jersey singer will play four shows beginning in late May as part of The River Tour in support of The Ties That Bind: The River Collection – a 7-disc box set that presents an expanded look at his fifth studio record.

The 2016 shows will see Springsteen perform the 1980 double album in its entirety.

He tells Rolling Stone: “It’s going to take a little guessing out of the evening. You’re going to know what the next song is. Maybe we’ll make up for some of that in the encores. We plan on picking out some of the best of our outtakes for the end of the show, and there will obviously be some fan favourites.

“I don’t know myself how it will play out. It should be interesting and a lot of fun for the fans.”

The Boss will perform at Manchester’s Etihad on May 25, Glasgow’s Hampden Park on June 1, Coventry’s Ricoh Arena on June 3 and London’s Wembley Stadium on June 5.

Tickets for all dates will be available from 9am on February 25.

The UK shows follow a pair of previously-announced concerts at Dublin’s Croke Park, Ireland, which are set for May 27 and 29.

Springsteen recently revealed plans to publish his autobiography, Born To Run, on September 27 via Simon & Schuster.

May 25: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

May 27: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

May 29: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Jun 01: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK

Jun 03: Coventry Ricoh Arena, UK

Jun 05: London Wembley Stadium, UK