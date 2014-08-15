Spotlight shines on The Killing Lights

Michael Vampire’s new project The Killing Lights have dropped a promo of their first single Lies Spread Like Fire.

And the band’s frontman has dedicated the video to the fans who have stuck with him since he changed the group’s name and direction over the last year.

The group were originally called Vampires Everywhere! but the name was changed to The Killing Lights following Vampire’s near fatal accident, when his tour van was hit by a drunk driver. He was pronounced D.O.A at hospital but made a full recovery.

Vampire, also known as Michael Orlando, says: “I’m beyond excited to finally release the Lies Spread Like Fire video. We all fight our own demons from time-to-time and this is about standing up after the fight.

“We wanted to keep it as raw as possible, which I feel we achieved using LA street culture as the main storyline and aesthetic. This video is for all the fans and people that have stuck with me this past year. Together we will change everything.”

The group’s free self-titled five-track EP will launch in September, and plans are currently being put in place for an extensive tour and album in 2015.