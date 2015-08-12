Spock’s Beard issue Time Machine video

Spock’s Beard have released a lyric video for their track Bennett Built A Time Machine.

It’s from their 12th studio album The Oblivion Particle, out on August 21st via InsideOut Music and the song is their first to feature drummer Jimmy Keegan on lead vocals.

Vocalist Ted Leonard told Prog: “To me, the album has a Genesis vibe to it, but from a different era of Genesis than people are accustomed to hearing from Spock’s. At the same time, it’s not really a massive departure.”

The band will head out on tour next month for a run of dates across Europe, including five UK shows. They’ll be joined by Synaesthesia and Special Providence.

The Oblivion Particle tracklist

01. Tides of Time 02. Minion 03. Hell’s Not Enough 04. Bennett Built a Time Machine 05. Get Out While You Can 06. A Better Way To Fly 07. The Center Line 08. To Be Free Again 09. Disappear

Sep 16: Verviers Spirit of 66, Belgium Sep 17: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands Sep 18: Markneukirchen Framus & Warwick Music Hall, Germany Sep 19: Warschau Progresja, Poland Sep 20: Brno Metro Club, Czech Republic Sep 21: Budapest Ship A38, Hungary Sep 23: Milan Legend, Italy Sep 24: Augsburg Kantine, Germany Sep 25: Tubingen Sudhaus, Germany Sep 26: Mannheim Alte Seilerei, Germany Sep 27: Koln Essigfabrik, Germany Sep 29: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK Sep 30: Leamington Spa Assembly, UK Oct 01: Glasgow The Classic Grand, UK Oct 02: London O2 Academy Islington, UK Oct 03: Manchester Club Academy, UK