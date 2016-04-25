Spiritual Beggars outline covers vinyl single

Spiritual Beggars will release a 7-inch single featuring two cover versions.

The Swedish supergroup will issue Thumbsucker, originally by Mountain, and a version of Ten Years After’s Stoned Woman on May 30.

The 7-inch will be available for pre-order from May 9 and only 450 copies will be pressed – 80 on brown vinyl, 150 on green vinyl and 220 black versions.

Both songs were previously only available on the limited’ mediabook’ version of the band’s latest album Sunrise To Sundown, issued earlier this year.

They have a number of tour dates remaining in 2016.

Apr 28: Berlin Desertfest, Germany

Jul 07: Rock Harz Open Air, Germany

Jul 08: Jalometalli Metal Music Festival, Finland