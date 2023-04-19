Listen to energetic, edm-influenced new Spiritbox single The Void

Canadian metallers Spiritbox have unleashed their first new music of 2023. Titled The Void, it's a pacey, electronica-tinged banger showcasing a clear evolution forwards for the quartet, who most recently released their three-track EP Rotoscope in June of last year.

"The Void is a song that came about very quickly," explains Spiritbox vocalist Courtney LaPlante. "I didn’t have to fight with anything to write it, and when that happens, I don’t argue with it. It’s a type of song that I’ve been wanting to write for a long time, I’ve heard it hundreds of times now, and it makes me so happy every time I hear it. It’s been such an amazing experience playing this song on our tour, and watching people hear it for the first time, in real time."

Listen to the song below. The band are currently in the middle of their first ever US headline tour, which will be quickly followed by a trek through Europe. As well as an eight-date, sold-out set of headline shows in the UK and a number of headline and festival appearances across the mainland, the four-piece will also play France in support of Swedish party metallers Ghost, Budapest and Paris with Bring Me The Horizon and two co-headline shows with Motionless In White in Germany.

Jul 5: Birmingham O2 Institute

Jul 6: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Jul 7: Glasgow Barrowlands

Jul 9: Belfast Limelight 1

Jul 10 Jul: Dublin Academy

Jul 12: Bristol O2 Academy

Jul 13: London Roundhouse

Jul 14: London Roundhouse