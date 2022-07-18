This insane drone footage of Spiritbox at Inkcarceration Festival is the coolest live video of 2022

Videographer Sam Shapiro captured some breathtaking footage of Spiritbox absolutely smashing it at Inkcarceration

Spiritbox at Inkcarceration 2022
(Image credit: Samuel Shapiro)

If you've paid much attention to the metal scene over the past couple of years, it's unlikely that you won't have Spiritbox on your radar by now. The Canadian metalcore band have become one of the most hyped names of their generation, with last year's debut full-length album, Eternal Blue, receiving widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike.

Even if you've been left cold by their music (and if so, how?! They're bloody excellent!), it's impossible to deny the fervour and hysteria they inspire whenever they play live. Only last month they practically stole the whole weekend at Download Festival here in the UK, and it looks like Courtney LaPlante et al have done it again at this year's Inkcarceration Festival, which took place this past weekend, July 15-17, in Ohio, also featuring sets from the likes of Korn, Papa Roach, Disturbed, Lamb Of God, Evanescence and many more.

It was Spiritbox's set on Saturday afternoon, though, that has had people talking the most. Now, some fantastic live footage of the band performing breakthrough hit Holy Roller has been released, courtesy of videographer Sam Shapiro, who flew a drone across the stage and around a chaotic crowd to produce the coolest live video you'll likely see this year.

While it appears that the audio has been dubbed over with the original track, there's no mistaking the pure, unadulterated energy that Spiritbox are bringing to the stage, all in front of an absolutely massive crowd awash with mosh pits and crowd surfers.

Check out the dynamic footage of Spiritbox playing Holy Roller below.

