Spiritbox announce UK headline tour

Spiritbox have announced a UK tour for summer 2023.

The Canadian metallers will be crossing the pond for a seven-date trek in support of their latest album Eternal Blue, kicking off on July 5 at Birmingham's O2 Institute. They'll move on to Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin and Bristol, before wrapping up on July 14 in London, with a show at The Roundhouse.



Special guests for the run are still yet to be confirmed.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly. They'll become available at 10am GMT on December 9. O2 pre-sales tickets will go live from December 7 at 10am, with and there'll be Live Nation/venue pre-sales from December 8, 10am.

Spiritbox will play:

Jul 05: Birmingham O2 Institute

Jul 06: Manchester The Ritz

Jul 07: Glasgow Barrowlands

Jul 09: Belfast Limelight 1

Jul 10: Dublin Academy

Jul 12: Bristol O2 Academy

Jul 14: London The Roundhouse

Earlier this year, Spiritbox released the three-song EP Rotoscope, featuring the title-track, Sew Me Up and Hysteria.

They also revealed in conversation with Kerrang! that they were working on eight new songs. Talking about what the new tracks will sound like, vocalist Courtney LaPlante stated, “They’re really different to the songs on Eternal Blue. I think some people might even hate them. But that makes me excited. I thrive on negativity!”

Guitarist MikeStringer added, “Eternal Blue spanned over two years. And so much happened over those years. Now we’re different people with different tastes and it’s nice to be able to sit down and be like, ‘What do I want to hear? What do I enjoy?’”

In November, the metal fast-rising stars shared details of their North American 2023 headline tour, set to start on April 10 in Vancouver through until May 10. They'll hit the road alongside After the Burial and Intervals as special guests.