Spiritbox add second London headline show, get bumped up Download bill

Spritbox have announced that they will be playing a second headline show in London this summer, due to popular demand.

Last week, the Canadian metallers revealed that they will be playing their first ever UK headline gig at the O2 Academy, Islington on June 13, following their Sunday afternoon performance at this year's Download Festival.

As soon as the tickets became available to purchase on February 25, that show sold out in under a minute. Now, to meet the demand, the quartet will be playing a second gig at the same venue, on June 14.



There will be no pre-sales for the second night and fans will be restricted to purchasing 2 tickets each only. Tickets go on sale at 10am GMT on March 4 via Live Nation.

Scheduled to play Download on Sunday, June 12, Spiritbox have now been bumped up a stage by the promoters, meaning they will now be performing on the Avalanche stage instead of the Dogtooth stage, where they were originally booked.

In other band news, on March 1, the quartet were nominated for two awards at the Juno Awards in Canada for Break Through Group Of The Year and Metal/Hard Rock Album Of The Year. The Juno Awards will be held on May 15 in Toronto.