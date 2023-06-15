Southern Empire return with first new album in five years

Australian prog rockers Southern Empire have announced that they will release their latest album, Another World, through GEP records on September 4.

The new album, the band's first for five years, sees the debut of new vocalist Shaun Holton, who replaced former singer Danny Lopresto, who left the band amicably last year.

"I am incredibly excited to have Shaun on board for the next phase of Southern Empire music," says founding member Sean Timms. "His range, tonal colour and song writing are impeccable and have a modern sensibility that will take the band further than I’d ever thought possible."

"Making my previous albums pushed me to find the very limits of my potential as a producer and multi-instrumentalist... and whilst I’m incredibly proud of that work and the positive reception it received, I knew that I wanted something more," adds new boy Holton. "Southern Empire is definitely the welcome opportunity I’ve waited a lifetime for. This is musicality at a level I have only previously dreamt about, but I have never been more ready!"

Another World will be available on CD and double marbled vinyl. You can view the new artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: GEP)

Southern Empire: Another World

1. Reaching Out

2. Face The Dawn

3. Hold On To Me

4. When You Return

5. Moving Through Tomorrow

6. White Shadows

7. Butterfly