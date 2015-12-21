Soundwave fans will get ticket refunds

Fans who bought tickets for the cancelled Soundwave festival in Australia will get their money back, the main booking agent has confirmed.

The three-day, three-city event due to take place in January was pulled last week because of “poor ticket sales” with promoter AJ Maddah also blaming “trolls” and the Eventopia ticket agent for the festival’s demise.

Maddah told fans to approach Eventopia for refunds, while the agency said the responsibility lay with the promoter himself – leaving fans frustrated and angry, as well as $185 (£90) out of pocket.

Now Eventopia says fans who claim refunds will have their money back within 21 days, even though they insist the festival’s collapse was down to Maddah’s carelessness and say they will take legal action to reclaim financial advances they made to his firm Hounds Of Hell.

Eventopia tell ABC: “To ensure fans are not disadvantaged, Eventopia has sent an email this afternoon to all customers inviting them to apply for a full refund of their Soundwave 2016 ticket prior to January 31 2016.

“We are shocked by what we consider to be financial mismanagement on the part of the promoter which has led to this outcome.

“Eventopia is actively pursuing every possible legal avenue against Hounds Of Hell Pty Limited and its director, AJ Maddah, to recover the ticket sales monies that were advanced to Hounds Of Hell Pty Ltd.”

Bring Me The Horizon, L7, NOFX, Disturbed, Deftones, Killswitch Engage and Public Enemy were lined to to appear at Soundwave 2016.