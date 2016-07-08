Soundgarden to reissue album duo on vinyl

Soundgarden will reissue their 1989 album Louder Than Love and 1996 record Down On The Upside on vinyl on August 26.
The releases follow the Seattle outfit’s 20th anniversary deluxe launch for their album Superunknown and a three-CD rarities collection Echo Of Miles: Scattered Tracks Across The Path in 2014.
Meanwhile, frontman Chris Cornell confirmed last month that Soundgarden are working on another album.
He said: “Soundgarden is in the middle of writing songs. After this tour the songs will become real and we’ll put an album out.
“There’s much more to Soundgarden. I get to play with my band and I get to go solo. It’s great for me.”
Cornell is currently touring in support of his 2015 solo album Higher Truth.
Louder Than Love and Down On The Upside can be pre-ordered via Soundgarden’s webstore.
