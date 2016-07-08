Soundgarden to reissue album duo on vinyl

Soundgarden will reissue their 1989 album Louder Than Love and 1996 record Down On The Upside on vinyl on August 26.

The releases follow the Seattle outfit’s 20th anniversary deluxe launch for their album Superunknown and a three-CD rarities collection Echo Of Miles: Scattered Tracks Across The Path in 2014.

Meanwhile, frontman Chris Cornell confirmed last month that Soundgarden are working on another album.

He said: “Soundgarden is in the middle of writing songs. After this tour the songs will become real and we’ll put an album out.

“There’s much more to Soundgarden. I get to play with my band and I get to go solo. It’s great for me.”

Cornell is currently touring in support of his 2015 solo album Higher Truth.

Louder Than Love and Down On The Upside can be pre-ordered via Soundgarden’s webstore.

Soundgarden Louder Than Love tracklist

Side One

Ugly Truth Hands All Over Gun Power Trip Get On The Snake Full On Kevin’s Mom

Side Two

Loud Love I Awake No Wrong No Right Uncovered Big Dumb Sex Full On (Reprise)

Soundgarden Down On The Upside tracklist

Side One

Pretty Noose Rhinosaur Zero Chance Dusty

Side Two

Ty Cobb Blow Up The Outside World Burden In My Hand Never Named

Side Three

Applebite Never The Machine Forever Tighter & Tighter No Attention

Side Four

Switch Opens Overfloater An Unkind Boot Camp

Jul 08: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

Jul 09: Indianapolis Old National Centre, IN

Jul 11: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Jul 12: Davenport Adler Theatre, IA

Jul 14: Sious City Orpheum Theatre, IA

Jul 17: Eugene Hult Center For The Performing Arts, OR

Jul 18: Yakima Capitol Theatre, WA

Jul 20: Spokane Martin Woldson Theater, WA

Jul 21: Victoria Royal Theatre, BC

Jul 23: Edmonton Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, AB

Jul 24: Calgary Jack Singer Concert Hall, AB

Jul 26: Regina Conexus Arts Center, SK

Jul 27: Winnipeg Centennial Concert Hall, MB