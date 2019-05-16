Soundgarden announce Live From The Artists Den album and immersive events

Seattle legends Soundgarden have announced the release of Live From The Artists Den, a live album recorded at the band's King Animal show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles in 2013. It's released on July 26.

The album will also be available as a deluxe box set featuring a 29-song concert film, with more than 30 minutes of bonus interviews with the band on multiple LP, CD and Blu-ray formats. The deluxe set will feature a 40-page photo book, four band member lithos, and replica artist all-access pass and ticket stub from the original show.

The album will also be released as a 4LP 180-gram set, a limited edition 4LP colour vinyl configuration, plus double CD and standalone Blu-ray versions.

“We were very proud and excited to document the performance of our new material from King Animal, and to celebrate with each other and our fans,” says Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil.

“This live show was really special, and I know how much fun Chris had that night," says Vicky Cornell, widow of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell. "The idea of giving fans the opportunity to experience it in its entirety is something I’m proud to share with them.”

Soundgarden: Live from the Artists Den will also be presented during immersive events in Seattle, New York and Los Angeles. These events will feature a multi-screen reimagining of the live performance accompanied by a light show.

For more details on these screenings, visit the Artists Den website.

Live At The Artists Den Tracklist

Songs notated with ** are first time on concert film.

Songs notated with ^ are first time on concert album.

* First-ever live performance of song

Blu-ray

1. Incessant Mace

2. My Wave**

3. Been Away Too Long**

4. Worse Dreams**

5. Jesus Christ Pose

6. Flower

7. Taree**

8. Spoonman**

9. By Crooked Steps**

10. Blind Dogs*

11. Rowing**

12. Non-State Actor**

13. Drawing Flies

14. Hunted Down

15. Black Saturday**

16. Bones Of Birds**

17. Blow Up The Outside World**

18. Fell On Black Days**

19. Burden In My Hand**

20. A Thousand Days Before**

21. Blood On The Valley Floor**

22. Rusty Cage

23. New Damage**

24. 4th Of July**

25. Outshined

26. Black Hole Sun**

27. Ty Cobb**

28. Slaves & Bulldozers

29. FeedBacchanal**

Bonus Interviews

1. Chris Cornell

2. Ben Shepherd

3. Kim Thayil

4. Matt Cameron

CD I

1. Incessant Mace

2. My Wave^

3. Been Away Too Long^

4. Worse Dreams^

5. Jesus Christ Pose

6. Flower

7. Taree^

8. Spoonman

9. By Crooked Steps^

10. Blind Dogs*

11. Rowing^

12. Non-State Actor^

13. Drawing Flies

14. Hunted Down

15. Black Saturday^

16. Bones Of Birds^

17. Blow Up The Outside World^

CD II

1. Fell On Black Days^

2. Burden In My Hand

3. A Thousand Days Before^

4. Blood On The Valley Floor^

5. Rusty Cage

6. New Damage^

7. 4th Of July^

8. Outshined

9. Black Hole Sun

10. Ty Cobb

11. Slaves & Bulldozers

12. FeedBacchanal^

4LPS – 180-gram

I

Incessant Mace

My Wave^

Been Away Too Long^

II

Worse Dreams

Jesus Christ Pose

Flower

Taree^

III

Spoonman

By Crooked Steps^

Blind Dogs*

Rowing^

IV

Non-State Actor^

Drawing Flies

Hunted Down

Black Saturday^

Bones Of Birds^

V

Blow Up The Outside World^

Fell On Black Days^

Burden In My Hand

VI

A Thousand Days Before^

Blood On The Valley Floor^

Rusty Cage

New Damage^

VII

4th Of July^

Outshined

Black Hole Sun

VIII

Ty Cobb

Slaves & Bulldozers

FeedBacchanal^