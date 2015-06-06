Soulfly present Archangel details

Soulfly have revealed the artwork and tracklist for 10th album Archangel.

The 10-song set will be available in a special edition containing three additional numbers – including a cover of Napalm Death’s You Suffer – and a live show from Hellfest last year on DVD.

Mainman Max Cavalera recently said of the follow-up to 2013’s Savages: “It’s a very biblical, very mystic, very exotic kind of album. This is a totally different vibe. There’s more mystic, exotic sounds, songs and lyrics. So it’s really cool. It’s really artistic, which I like about it.”

Bassist Tony Campos last month left the band to join Fear Factory, to be replaced at least temporarily by Cavalera’s son Richie. Archangel is released on August 14 via Nuclear Blast. Soulfly tour the UK next month:

Jul 25: London O2 Academy Islington

Jul 26: Cardiff Globe

Jul 27: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Jul 28: Manchester Club Academy

Jul 29: Sheffield Corporation

Jul 30: Stoke Sugarmill

Tracklist

We Sold Our Souls To Metal Archangel Sodomites Ishtar Rising Live Life Hard! Shamash Bethlehem’s Blood Titans Deceiver Mother Of Dragons

Special edition bonus tracks

You Suffer (Napalm Death) Acosador Nocturno Soulfly X

Special edition DVD: Live At Hellfest 2014