Soulfly present Archangel details

Soulfly have revealed the artwork and tracklist for 10th album Archangel.
The 10-song set will be available in a special edition containing three additional numbers – including a cover of Napalm Death’s You Suffer – and a live show from Hellfest last year on DVD.
Mainman Max Cavalera recently said of the follow-up to 2013’s Savages: “It’s a very biblical, very mystic, very exotic kind of album. This is a totally different vibe. There’s more mystic, exotic sounds, songs and lyrics. So it’s really cool. It’s really artistic, which I like about it.”
Bassist Tony Campos last month left the band to join Fear Factory, to be replaced at least temporarily by Cavalera’s son Richie. Archangel is released on August 14 via Nuclear Blast. Soulfly tour the UK next month:
Jul 25: London O2 Academy Islington
Jul 26: Cardiff Globe
Jul 27: Birmingham O2 Academy 2
Jul 28: Manchester Club Academy
Jul 29: Sheffield Corporation
Jul 30: Stoke Sugarmill
Tracklist
We Sold Our Souls To Metal
Archangel
Sodomites
Ishtar Rising
Live Life Hard!
Shamash
Bethlehem’s Blood
Titans
Deceiver
Mother Of Dragons
Special edition bonus tracks
You Suffer (Napalm Death)
Acosador Nocturno
Soulfly X
Special edition DVD: Live At Hellfest 2014
Cannibal Holocaust
Refuse/Resist
Bloodshed
Back To The Primitive
Seek ‘N’ Strike
Tribe
Rise Of The Fallen
Revengeance
Roots Bloody Roots
Jumpdafuckup/Eye For An Eye