"The Superstition tour is heading your way." Soulfly announce summer tour of the UK and Europe

Soulfly have unveiled plans to tour the UK and Europe this summer.

Taking a break from working on the follow-up to 2022's Totem, which Max Cavalera recently suggested will hark back to the sound of the band's early records, the groove-metal crew will endeavour to fuck shit up at:



Jul 27: Vitry Sur Seine Le Kilowatt, France

Jul 28: Bergen Gebouw T, Holland,

Jul 29: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Jul 30: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Germany

Jul 31: Berlin Columbia Theatre, Germany



Aug 01: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Aug 02: Ostrava Club Garage, Czech Republic

Aug 03: Jena F-Haus, Germany

Aug 05: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Aug 06: Oss Groene Engel, Holland

Aug 07: Sittard Volt, Holland

Aug 08: Liege Reflektor, Belgium

Aug 11: Zvolen Culture House, Slovakia

Aug 12: Munich Backstage, Germany

Aug 13: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Aug 14: Pinarella di Cervia Rock Planet, Italy

Aug 15: Martigny Sunset Bar, Switzerland

Aug 21: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Aug 22: Caminha Vilar de Mouros Festival, Portugal

Aug 24: Madrid Mon, Spain

Aug 25: Granada El Tren, Spain

Aug 27: Barcelona Salamandra, Spain

Aug 28: Bordeaux Iboat Open Air, France

Aug 31: Birmingham O2 Institute 2, UK



Sep 01: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Sep 02: Southampton 1865, UK

Sep 03: London O2 Islington Academy, UK

Sep 05: Wrexham Rockin’ Chair, UK

In a recent interview with Germany's Moshpit Passion, Max Cavalera indicated that Soulfly's forthcoming 13th album, expected next year, will hark back to their roots.



"I really liked the early Soulfly stuff because it was more tribal and more groove," he said. "And now because I have Cavalera and Go Ahead And Die... it leaves me Soulfly to be something quite different. I can mould Soulfly a bit different now where Soulfly is really kind of like more of a groove-oriented tribal band. And I think that's really, in a lot of people's perception, the best of Soulfly was like that.

"So, it's not that I'm jumping on the bandwagon of nu metal. It's just that I think that the early Soulfly had some kind of magic that, through the years, we kind of lost. And I think we're trying to bring it back with this new record that is gonna come out next year."

"I think it's gonna be cool because it's also influenced by other stuff I'm listening to at the moment, like Kublai Khan and Jesus Piece and Knocked Loose, Judiciary," he added. "So there's really heavy breakdown grooves together with tribal drums. It's gonna be cool, man. It's gonna be a real cool album that I am very excited to create.

"And, also, the fact that my mother passed away last year, I'm gonna make this album for her. It's a homage to her. So it's gonna be also a spiritual record for me because of that."

Watch the interview in full below:

Soulfly also previously announced North American tour dates, with Eyehategod in support.