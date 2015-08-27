Vile Sophie slurs lead to festival cancellation

The promoter of a metal festival is to beg for forgiveness after posting sickening comments about murdered music fan Sophie Lancaster.

Many of the bands on the bill for the September 12 Napalm Fest at Manchester’s Star And Garter club pulled out after promoter John Owen McTeggart got involved in a Facebook thread about Sophie, who was killed aged 20 in 2007 because of the clothes she wore.

TeamRock will not publish McTeggart’s comments.

The bands Wolfbastard, Pist, Atragon, Live Burial, Winterfire, Ascalon and Reaper, who were all set to play the event, distanced themselves from McTeggart and his firm Napalm Promotions.

Wolfbastard said: “We will not be playing Napalm Fest on September 12 due to the recent happenings which we do not support and are fucking out of order. We will have no dealings with Napalm Promotions in future.”

McTeggart‘s vile words were later deleted and the event cancelled. His partner at Napalm Promotions – who has remained anonymous – tells TeamRock: “John is currently in the process of writing an apology he hopes to make to the Lancaster family, who we believe the comments have unfortunately reached.

“As expected, Napalm Promotions won’t be continuing after what has happened, but we’re currently looking to resolve all outstanding shows before we stop all together. We’re in the process of handing shows over to new promoters and making sure bands and fans don’t miss out because of what has happened.”

He adds: “John’s association with Napalm has completely ended. After all is settled, no one is currently looking to move forward with any promotion work in the future.”

An alternative show has been set up for the same date and venue, with many of the Napalm Fest acts agreeing to take part. Entitled An All-dayer For Sophie In Manchester, the new event is organised by Manchester Metal Collective and will see all proceeds going to The Sophie Lancaster Foundation.

Winterfire say: “It would have been such a shame to cancel a show that so many were looking forward to over one person’s stupid and completely out-of-order comments. It’s great to see someone stepping up to help out keeping the show alive to maintain the integrity of the Manchester music scene, while raising awareness of a good cause.”

This week, Greater Manchester’s Police And Crime Commissioner called Sophie’s mother Sylvia an “inspiration” for her work tackling hate crime.