Sophie’s mum is an ‘inspiration’ say police

Greater Manchester’s Police And Crime Commissioner has called the mother of murdered goth Sophie Lancaster “an inspiration” for her work tackling hate crime.

Sylvia, who received an OBE last year, set up The Sophie Lancaster Foundation after her daughter was beaten to death eight years ago by Ryan Herbert and Brendan Harris. Its aim is to educate people about subcultures and spread a message of tolerance in society.

Commissioner Tony Lloyd tells the Manchester Evening News: “Sylvia is an inspiration for us all. The great work she has done to raise awareness of hate crime, in the face of such personal tragedy, is a lasting legacy for Sophie – a young woman who was proud of who she was.

“Sylvia’s relentless work has already made a massive difference to people’s lives, instilling confidence and pride in our younger generation to stand up to prejudice and hatred and strive to be who they want to be.”

20-year-old Lancaster sustained fatal injuries while trying to protect her boyfriend Robert Maltby in August 2007. The pair were targeted because they were wearing goth-style clothing. Herbert and Harris were jailed for life in 2008 for the murder and for causing grievous bodily harm to Maltby.

Greater Manchester Police was the first force in the UK to record offences against alternative subcultures as hate crimes.