Sony’s WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling earbuds hit new low price ahead of Black Friday - get the best true wireless for less

Sony’s premium flagship WF-1000XM4 true-wireless in-ear headphones contain 'industry-leading' noise-cancellation technology that provides a genuinely immersive listening experience. Sound exciting? Well, how about this – to celebrate Black Friday, Amazon is offering these earphones for just $248, an 11% discount on the usual price of $279.99 . That means you'll save $31.99 if you buy a pair of the black or silver options right now!

Black Friday Sony headphones deals have been coming thick and fast this year, and that's great news for music fans as the Japanese company is known for its high-quality audio products. The WF-1000XM4 earphones are certainly no exception to this rule; available in black or silver, these stylish 'buds offer magnificent sound reproduction, crystal-clear call quality, great battery life, Alexa voice assistance and much more. Needless to say, deals this good don't last forever, so if you want to treat your ears and your bank balance, you'd better get a move on!

We're loving Amazon's Black Friday deals this year, and this is definitely one of our favorites. With 11% deducted from the price of the WF-1000XM4 earphones, you'll save a hefty $31.99. That's not to be sniffed at – especially with Christmas on the way. We don't know how long this offer will last, though, so you're advised to grab it before it expires!

When it comes to headphones for music , the more immersive the better – which is why you'll want a pair of Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds wedged into your lugholes. Containing the Japanese company's Integrated Processor V1, they offer outstanding noise-cancelation, eliminating ambient racket so that you can enjoy every nuance of your favorite tunes. Add in Sony's 360 Reality Audio technology, plus support for Hi-Res Audio, and the result is a truly life-like audio experience that'll take your listening to the next level.

Need to make a call? These Sony earphones feature speak-to-chat technology that'll automatically reduce the volume of your music when you start a conversation. And, thanks to a beam-forming mic and bone-conducting smarts, your voice will come across loud and clear. With up to 24 hours of battery life, IPX4 water resistance and wireless charging rounding off the spec sheet, these little gems belong in your ears.