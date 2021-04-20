Sony unveil limited edition WH-1000XM4 Silent White headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling wireless headphones have been top of our best headphones for music list for quite a while now and it’s easy to see why. They offer brilliant sound, have excellent and adjustable noise cancelling tech, they’re incredibly comfortable to wear and look the business.

Now Sony have decided to introduce a new version to the market in the shape of the limited edition WH-1000XM4 Silent White, which will launch in May to coincide with Sony’s 75th anniversary.

The company say the striking white and gold design has been created to “embody the concept of silence and serenity” and add: “The WH-1000XM4 Silent White includes a pearlescent finish to the topcoat of the headphones to create a sense of depth and a luxurious touch.

“With an additional coat of paint than the standard black and silver colours, the WH-1000XM4 Silent White headphones are even more stain-resistant and retain the high-quality white colour. Plus, all accessories come in the same white colour so your carrying case and cables seamlessly match the serene white of the headphones.”

The Sony WH-1000XM4 Silent White will retail for approximately £400/€459 and will be rolled out across Europe from May through August.

