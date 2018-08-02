Sons Of Apollo cancel summer festival appearances

Sons Of Apollo have been forced to cancel their upcoming European summer festival slots due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian, Billy Sheehan, Jeff Scott Soto and Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal were due to play Wacken Open Air tomorrow and Prog In The Park later this month, but they’ve announced those shows will no longer take place.

The band say in a statement: “Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, Sons Of Apollo regretfully has had to cancel all remaining summer festival appearances at Wacken Open Air and Prog In The Park II.

“We sincerely apologise to all of the fans that were looking forward to these appearances.

“The headlining show in Budapest originally scheduled for August 18 has now been moved into our fall schedule and will now happen on September 17. All tickets for the originally scheduled Aug date will still be honoured.”

Sons Of Apollo have also announced four German shows, which will take place in October – part of the band’s autumn European tour which will go ahead as planned.

Find a full list of the band’s 2018 dates below, with the newly announced shows in highlighted in bold.

Sons Of Apollo released their debut album Psychotic Symphony in October last year via InsideOut Music.

Sons Of Apollo 2018 tour dates

Sep 10: Osaka Bigcat, Japan

Sep 11: Tokyo Ebisu Liquidroom, Japan

Sep 12: Tokyo Ebisu Liquidroom, Japan

Sep 15: Raismes Fest, France

Sep 17: Budapest Barba Negra Track, Hungary

Sep 19: Moscow Glavclub, Russia

Sep 22: Plovdiv Ancient Theatre, Bulgaria

Sep 24: Athens Fuzz Club, Greece

Sep 26: Tel Aviv Barby Club, Israel

Sep 28: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Sep 29: Bristol SWX, UK

Sep 30: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Oct 01: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Oct 04: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands

Oct 05: Baarlo ProgPower Europe, Netherlands

Oct 06: Esch-sur-Alzette Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg

Oct 08: Zurich Complex, Switzerland

Oct 09: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Oct 10: Verviers The Spirit of 66, Belgium

Oct 12: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Oct 13: Toulouse Very Prog Festival, France

Oct 15: Lyon Radiant-Bellvue, France

Oct 16: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Oct 17: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Oct 19: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany

Oct 20: Cologne Luxor, Germany