Sonata Arctica united by studio return

Sonata Arctica’s Henrik Klingenberg says changing the way the band records new music has brought them closer together as musicians.

The keyboard player with the Finnish melodic metal outfit says sessions for their last album – 2014’s Pariah’s Child – saw the band all together in the same recording studio for the first time in 10 years.

And he reckons that’s the way they’ll go about recording the follow-up when the time comes.

He tells WikiMetal: “It was a good idea to do everything together because it felt more like a band record, as opposed to the last few records where we recorded our parts at home and sent them away by email and then the album is done. There wasn’t too much unity in the working thing before.

“This was the first time we went to the studio together since Reckoning Night back in 2004 and I’m sure we’re going to do this with the next record as well, this is a good way to work for us.”

After Pariah’s Child was released last March, the band issued Ecliptica – Revisited, a complete re-recording of their 1999 debut.

Sonata Arctica go out on a European tour staring in April, with a date at London’s O2 Academy in Islington scheduled for May 1. They will play Ecliptica in full, as well as hits from their entire back catalogue.