Solstice, Quasar, Landmarq, Karnataka and more set for the Soundle Weekend

Solstice and Karnataka will headline this year's inaugural Soundle Weekend, which will take place at The Queen Victoria Hall in Oundle, an ancient market town on the River Nene in North Northamptonshire.

They are joined on the bill by Landmarq, Quasar, Ghost Of The Machine, Stuckfish, Grave And Fire, The Curator, Kindred Spirit Band and Reel Thyme. The event brainchild of music fan Bob Cheatham, who set up VicsGigs when he retired, although he'd only managed to put on four shows, including prog faves Lifesigns, before the pandemic struck.

"One of the best things about a multi-day festival is the discovery of something new and we hope to achieve this for the audience at The Soundle," says Cheatham.

Day splits are:

Saturday

Solstice

Quasar

Grace And Fire

The Curator

Sunday

Karnataka

Stuckfish

Ghost Of The Machine

Landmarq

Kindred Spirit Band

Reel Thyme

Two day tickets for Soundle are available at £65. Tickets for Saturday and Sunday are available at £35.

Get tickets (opens in new tab).

Cheatham has more one off gigs planned with future appearances from the likes of Lazuli, Karibow, The Blackheart Orchestra and the John Hackett Band. You will find more information at the VicsGigs Facebook page.