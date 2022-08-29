Solstice, Quasar, Landmarq, Karnataka and more set for the Soundle Weekend

By ( ) published

The inaugural Soundle Weekend takes place the weekend of October 1 and 2

Solstice
(Image credit: Solstice)

Solstice and Karnataka will headline this year's inaugural Soundle Weekend, which will take place at The Queen Victoria Hall in Oundle, an ancient market town on the River Nene in North Northamptonshire.

They are joined on the bill by Landmarq, Quasar, Ghost Of The Machine, Stuckfish, Grave And Fire, The Curator, Kindred Spirit Band and Reel Thyme. The event brainchild of music fan Bob Cheatham, who set up VicsGigs when he retired, although he'd only managed to put on four shows, including prog faves Lifesigns, before the pandemic struck.

"One of the best things about a multi-day festival is the discovery of something new and we hope to achieve this for the audience at The Soundle," says Cheatham.

Day splits are:

Saturday

Solstice
Quasar
Grace And Fire
The Curator

Sunday

Karnataka
Stuckfish
Ghost Of The Machine
Landmarq
Kindred Spirit Band
Reel Thyme

Two day tickets for Soundle are available at £65. Tickets for Saturday and Sunday are available at £35.

Get tickets (opens in new tab).

Cheatham has more one off gigs planned with future appearances from the likes of Lazuli, Karibow, The Blackheart Orchestra and the John Hackett Band. You will find more information at the VicsGigs Facebook page.

Soundle Weekend

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.