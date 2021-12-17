Trending

Solstice offer free live album to fans

Solstice
(Image credit: Solstice)

UK prog rockers Solstice are offering a free live album download to fans who sign up to their mailing list.

Sia Live is a live recording of the band's most recent album Sia, as well as a few Soltice standards, made up of recordings from the band's 'open rehearsal' in June and their September show at Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms.

"As a way of thanking everyone for their support, we've decided to offer a live album as a Christmas gift," explains guitarist Andy Glass. "Sia Live will be a 'download only' offering but if you'd like a copy, and are not already on our mailing list, just go this landing page, leave your email and we'll send you a link on Christmas day. Check your spam though!"

Sia Live tracklisting:
Shout
Find Yourself
Love Is Coming
Guardian
Stand Up
Seven Dreams
Cheyenne
A New Day
Sacred Run
Morning Light

Sign up to the bands mailing list here.

