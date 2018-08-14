Solstafir announce UK and Ireland tour

Icelandic post-rockers Solstafir have announced a string of dates across the UK and Ireland for December 2018.

Following their previously announced tour across mainland Europe in November, Solstafir have lined up six shows starting in Bristol and ending in Dublin on December 22.

Solstafir released their sixth album Berdreyminn last year.

Tickets go on sale 9am Wednesday 15 August.

Solstafir tour dates

17 Dec: Bristol, The Fleece, UK

18 Dec: Birmingham, Hare & Hounds, UK

19 Dec: Manchester, Deaf Institute, UK

20 Dec: Glasgow, Classic Grand, UK

21 Dec: Belfast, Limelight 2, UK

22 Dec: Dublin, Voodoo Lounge, EIR