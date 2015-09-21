Solace In Nightmares premiere SinPhony

Solace In Nightmares have issued a video for their track SinPhony.

It features guest vocals from Orestea’s Lisa Avon and is the opening song on their debut EP entitled Secrets.

Guitarist Matt Seaborne says: “Over the past few months we have been working so hard on writing, demoing and perfecting every song for this EP.

“I can’t wait to share this with you all and for everyone to be a part of the experience. For everyone who has stuck by us, I have put everything into writing this EP so I can give something back to you all.”

Secrets is released on October 31 to mark the band’s first anniversary together. It’s available to pre-order.

Secrets tracklist