Soil stop by tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

During the second half of tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show we'll be talking to the noughties rock club faves Soil about the blessing or burden of writing one hit, the reformation and what the future holds.

We’ll also be bringing you the debut album from Anathema and we’ve music from Opeth, AC/DC, Skyharbor, Bigelf, Ihsahn, Coheed And Cambria and Katatonia.

Plus we talk about the news that laser physicists have built a reversible tractor beam and are using it to retrieve tiny particles. THIS IS AWESOME NEWS. And it got us thinking…

Which fictional sci-fi prop from a movie or book do you want to see actually invented?

